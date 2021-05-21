Lewis Central board reviews list of summer projects

Summer is a time to complete repair and maintenance projects for Lewis Central Community School District and many others.

Operations Director Randy Portrey went over this summer’s list of proposed projects with the Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday. Completion of all the tasks is estimated to cost more than $500,000.

This season’s biggest project is likely to be the repair and refinishing of the exterior insulation and finish system that makes up the outer shell of Lewis Central High School. This accounts for almost half of the total cost.

“Close inspections have revealed the wall panels to consist of holes, cracks, failed expansion joints, exposed aggregate, hail damage, dents and even birds living within the EIFS,” Portrey stated in his recommendation to the board. “The EIFS ledges are showing major deterioration and failure.

“The scope of this proposed work would include repairing, caulking, patching, re-skim coating and power washing,” the recommendation stated.

The board approved awarding the contract to Falewitch Restoration on a bid of $247,651 -- the lowest of three on the project. The company is expected to complete the job over the summer.