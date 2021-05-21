Lewis Central board reviews list of summer projects

Summer is a time to complete repair and maintenance projects for Lewis Central Community School District and many others.
Operations Director Randy Portrey went over this summer’s list of proposed projects with the Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday. Completion of all the tasks is estimated to cost more than $500,000.
This season’s biggest project is likely to be the repair and refinishing of the exterior insulation and finish system that makes up the outer shell of Lewis Central High School. This accounts for almost half of the total cost.
“Close inspections have revealed the wall panels to consist of holes, cracks, failed expansion joints, exposed aggregate, hail damage, dents and even birds living within the EIFS,” Portrey stated in his recommendation to the board. “The EIFS ledges are showing major deterioration and failure.
“The scope of this proposed work would include repairing, caulking, patching, re-skim coating and power washing,” the recommendation stated.
The board approved awarding the contract to Falewitch Restoration on a bid of $247,651 -- the lowest of three on the project. The company is expected to complete the job over the summer.
The Operations Department is also recommending repairs to the asphalt road by the stadium, according to board materials. The contractor for that project remains to be determined, but the cost is estimated at about $64,600.
The board awarded a contract for repair of the Kreft Primary School multipurpose room floor to Universal Flooring, which submitted a bid of $30,678 -- the lower of two bids. The project will include repair of control joints in the concrete floor, replacement of the vinyl composition tile and new basketball court markings. Waxing and sealing of the new tile will be done by Lewis Central staff.
“The control joints in the concrete floor are failing, and the floor needs to be repaired,” Portrey said in a recommendation to the board of education. “The floors are uneven, and we are concerned about the safety of students and staff regarding trip hazards. There is also a failed control joint extending from the multipurpose room into a hallway, which will be included in the repair.”
The situation is “accidents waiting to happen,” Portrey told the board during its meeting Monday.
Other proposed projects and their expected cost include the following:
LCHS -- Repair of brick pedestal for bell, $6,500; and repair of bleachers in the small gym (total of both sides), $4,394.
Lewis Central Middle School -- Replacement of gym bleachers (west), $38,441; emergency generator for life station (approved by board of education on April 5), $29,500; installation of scoreboard (formerly at high school), $8,950; replace carpet in four rooms, $8,713; demolition/removal of idled boiler/dryer, $6,500; install carpet in band room area hallway, $4,157; asphalt repair, $2,979; and rearrange art room fixtures, $2,500.
High school/middle school -- Refinish gym floors, $4,925.
Titan Hill Intermediate School -- Repair retaining wall, $3,500; improve accessibility between parking lots, $2,000; and repair asphalt at south playground, $1,125.
Kreft -- Replace fence of west side, $8,658; landscape in front of building, $6,725; grind asphalt down, fix water problem in hall, $5,483; repair asphalt in area of playground and north door, $5,483; grade field, $4,500; and replace tile in sensory hallway, $882.
District -- stripe parking lot(s), $5,100; and assess pavement, $4,900.
Educational Resource Center -- finish painting, $644.
In addition, there are plans to purchase furniture for the school buildings. Estimated costs for the high school and middle school are $7,272 and $4,316, respectively. No amount was given for Titan Hill and Kreft.