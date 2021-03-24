Lewis Central budget would reduce tax levy

State funding includes state foundation aid of $15,100,082, set by a state formula; and special revenue, such as funding designated for at-risk students, English language learners, special education not covered by the federal government and others. The Iowa Legislature approved a 2.4% increase in allowable growth of state aid, which will provide an additional $169 per pupil for a total of $7,227 per pupil per year.

The board controls property taxes, within limits set by the state; and the physical plant and equipment levy, within state limits. Components controlled by voters include the local option sales tax, instructional support levy, debt levies and possible additional PPEL amounts.

In addition, miscellaneous sources of revenue include state, federal and private grants; interest income; student fees; rental fees; and tuition from students who open-enroll into the district.

In other business, the board did the following:

• Approved a bid of $38,441 from TownsEnd Co. for the purchase and installation of bleachers to replace those on the side of the Lewis Central Middle School gym not completed in the first phase of the project. TownsEnd, which also did the work in the first phase, submitted the lowest of three bids.