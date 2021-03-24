Lewis Central budget would reduce tax levy

Lewis Central Community School District has proposed a budget for 2021-22 that would lower its tax levy by 22 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
The district’s board of education held a public hearing on the budget during its meeting Monday night. Members will vote on approval of the budget during their next meeting on April 5.
Under the proposed budget, the school district’s levy would decline from $12.26 to about $12.04 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. This is possible, in part, because of a large increase in the valuation of the district’s tax base, according to Andrea Raes, business manager.
The budget anticipates total revenue of $35,836,686, including $1,366,052 in flow-through dollars from Green Hills Area Education Agency; and spending authority of $37,016,985, including $650,000 in spending authority from the current year. Unused spending authority can be carried over to the following year — but this is not cash, just permission from the state to spend that amount.
“Lewis Central’s general operating fund budget is substantially influenced in terms of total budget authority and funding components by Iowa statutes,” Raes said in her budget presentation.
The state controls 74% of the district’s funding, voters control 14% and the board controls about 13%, she said.
State funding includes state foundation aid of $15,100,082, set by a state formula; and special revenue, such as funding designated for at-risk students, English language learners, special education not covered by the federal government and others. The Iowa Legislature approved a 2.4% increase in allowable growth of state aid, which will provide an additional $169 per pupil for a total of $7,227 per pupil per year.
The board controls property taxes, within limits set by the state; and the physical plant and equipment levy, within state limits. Components controlled by voters include the local option sales tax, instructional support levy, debt levies and possible additional PPEL amounts.
In addition, miscellaneous sources of revenue include state, federal and private grants; interest income; student fees; rental fees; and tuition from students who open-enroll into the district.
In other business, the board did the following:
• Approved a bid of $38,441 from TownsEnd Co. for the purchase and installation of bleachers to replace those on the side of the Lewis Central Middle School gym not completed in the first phase of the project. TownsEnd, which also did the work in the first phase, submitted the lowest of three bids.
• Approved a bid of $134,395 from B&D Diamond Pro Inc. for needed work and renovations to the Lewis Central High School baseball and softball fields. B&D submitted the lower of two complete bids and anticipates finishing the work before this year’s season begins.
• Approved the purchase of “Handwriting Without Tears” and “Keyboarding Without Tears” materials for 25 teachers and 450 to 500 students from pre-K to first grade, plus professional development, at a cost of $17,844. The administration wanted to have “consistent, evidence-based instruction in handwriting and keyboarding,” according to Kim Jones, curriculum and instruction coordinator.
• Approved the purchase of licensed wireless point-to-point connection from Smartwave at a price not to exceed $34,719, pending funding approval through the USAC-E Rate process and a resulting district cost of $13,877.60. Lewis Central is able to purchase E-Rate-approved equipment at a 60% discount, based on the percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced-price meals.
• Approved the purchase of network switching devices with licensing, optics, cabling and installation from Riverside Technologies at a price not to exceed $299,877.40, pending funding approval through the USAC E-Rate process resulting in a district cost of $119,950.96.
• Approved the purchase of UPS devices, including management software, from Riverside Technologies at a price not to exceed $20,334.15, pending funding approval through the USAC E-Rate process resulting in a district cost of $8,133.66.
• Approved the purchase of 800 HP Chromebooks from Riverside Technologies for $225,600 as part of the district’s Chromebook replacement cycle. RTI submitted the lowest of three bids.