Lewis Central COVID-19 cases drop before break

Lewis Central Community School District begins its winter break today after an encouraging decline in COVID-19 cases.

“We have no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in our student population,” Superintendent Eric Knost said Monday during a school board meeting, although one case was reported Tuesday. “We currently have six staff members district-wide who are positive.”

None of those are classroom teachers, he added.

In comparison, on Nov. 20, the district had a total of 44 cases, Knost said.

In a message to parents, Knost noted that “these are the best numbers we have posted since very early in the school year.”

Summarizing the situation for board members, he added, “Things are ending, I think, on a very very good note. The vaccine is on the way.”

As of last Friday, Council Bluffs Community Schools had 20 active cases among students and seven among staff, according to the district’s website.

Knost said he appreciated how staff members had dealt with the challenges of operating during the pandemic.