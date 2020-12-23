Lewis Central COVID-19 cases drop before break

Lewis Central Community School District begins its winter break today after an encouraging decline in COVID-19 cases.
“We have no confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in our student population,” Superintendent Eric Knost said Monday during a school board meeting, although one case was reported Tuesday. “We currently have six staff members district-wide who are positive.”
None of those are classroom teachers, he added.
In comparison, on Nov. 20, the district had a total of 44 cases, Knost said.
In a message to parents, Knost noted that “these are the best numbers we have posted since very early in the school year.”
Summarizing the situation for board members, he added, “Things are ending, I think, on a very very good note. The vaccine is on the way.”
As of last Friday, Council Bluffs Community Schools had 20 active cases among students and seven among staff, according to the district’s website.
Knost said he appreciated how staff members had dealt with the challenges of operating during the pandemic.
“I don’t always think educators get the credit they deserve,” he said. “Kudos to all of our employee groups and specifically our teachers for teaching our kids and making it work. Every night, we’ve got custodians that are disinfecting those classrooms, and we’ve got bus drivers who are disinfecting their buses twice a day. Every single employee group has just been fabulous.”
In other business, the board voted to purchase a replacement engine for a 2010 bus with less than 90,000 miles on it.
“We typically keep our buses in service for 15 years or 150,000 miles,” board materials stated. “The cost to replace the entire bus could be upwards (of) $130,000.”
“The bus otherwise is mechanically sound,” Knost said.
“The bus is in pretty good shape,” said Randy Portrey, director of operations. “We could get 10 more years out of it.”
The board approved a bid from Cummins Sales and Service for $27,659.54. Cummins submitted the lower of two bids. A bid from Freightliner came in at $28,782.25.