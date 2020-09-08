Lewis Central Middle School harvests STEM award

Plastic — either bags or shreds — is heated in a square frame inside a microwave shell with a heating element and thermostat. The result is a sheet of multicolored plastic. The sheet can then be put in a wooden frame and heated just enough to make it pliable. Then it is placed over an upside-down steel bowl on a table with air holes and sucked down around the steel form to be shaped into a bowl — or something else, with the appropriate form.

They have made 30 paint trays for the school’s art teachers, Van Zante said. Teachers like for each student to have a place for the colors they need for their work. They’ve also made plastic bowls, trays and other items.

The projects transformed the attitude of at least one student, Kern said. Initially, the student had no interest in school.

“When he got involved in this, he got engaged and started doing things,” he said. “Now, he wants to be an electrician.”

Van Zante said the student installed a timer in one of the ovens and reassembled an electric motor, rewiring it to create forward and reverse functions.