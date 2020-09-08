Lewis Central Middle School harvests STEM award

Lewis Central Community School District has been honored with a STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) Program award and $25,000 grant administered by the Governor’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Advisory Council.
The award recognized Lewis Central Middle School for its hands-on STEM projects and business partnerships to expose students to career options. The grant must be matched by local monetary and/or in-kind donations, said Nathan Van Zante, science teacher at the middle school.
“The grant was about getting kids engaged in STEM projects that relate to possible careers in business, manufacturing and machine building,” he said. “To help with that grant, we also worked with other businesses, including Taylor Plastics, Red Oak Fabrication, Decker Plastics and the Council Bluffs Recycling Center.”
Instructional coach Cheryl Laughlin helped write up the grant application.
The school was a state finalist in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest last year for converting waste plastic into usable items.
Science teacher Lynn Moen, Project Lead the Way teacher Dustan Kern and Van Zante, along with 12 to 15 students, melt plastic bags and computer keyboards with small machines they have built and form the plastic into a variety of objects.
Plastic — either bags or shreds — is heated in a square frame inside a microwave shell with a heating element and thermostat. The result is a sheet of multicolored plastic. The sheet can then be put in a wooden frame and heated just enough to make it pliable. Then it is placed over an upside-down steel bowl on a table with air holes and sucked down around the steel form to be shaped into a bowl — or something else, with the appropriate form.
They have made 30 paint trays for the school’s art teachers, Van Zante said. Teachers like for each student to have a place for the colors they need for their work. They’ve also made plastic bowls, trays and other items.
The projects transformed the attitude of at least one student, Kern said. Initially, the student had no interest in school.
“When he got involved in this, he got engaged and started doing things,” he said. “Now, he wants to be an electrician.”
Van Zante said the student installed a timer in one of the ovens and reassembled an electric motor, rewiring it to create forward and reverse functions.
The teachers made face shields for teachers at the school with a combination of in-house and purchased components, Kern said. They got the mold for the shield frames from Red Oak Fabrication and made the frames with black plastic from melted keyboards. They purchased clear plastic for the shields from Taylor Plastics.
“(Red Oak Fabrication) gave us a tour of their manufacturing facility,” Van Zante said.
The Lewis Central group also got to tour Decker Plastics and the recycling center, Moen said.
“That was really nice,” he said. “It gave us a little business insight.”
Now, they will teach students to make the face shields, Van Zante said.
Melting and repurposing plastic helps reduce the amount going to landfills, Van Zante said. The recycling center compresses plastic bags into a 1,100-pound bale each week, he noted.
“We’d love to be able to process it, but we can’t use 1,100 pounds a week,” he said. “We want — we kind of need — other schools doing this, too.”
The group has saved the school a lot of money by building its own machines, Kern pointed out.
“Eventually, we’d like to make some of these for other schools and get them involved,” he said.
The teachers would like to use the grant money to buy some machines that they can’t build easily or quickly. They’d like to have a machine to make their own molds for shaping melted plastic, a CNC mill and a larger machine for making thick plastic slats that could be used to make benches or other pieces of furniture. If they get the machine, CNC milling will become part of Kern’s design and modeling class.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!