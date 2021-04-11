Lewis Central musical 'Little Mermaid Jr.' sure to make a splash

The best view of the work is from Veterans Memorial Highway traveling east from the viaduct over the interstate, he said.

The drama department is keeping an eye on the project, Coach Alan Strait said.

“We watch the progress every day,” he said. “It’s been really nice seeing it go up, and there’s a lot of excitement.”

The addition is being attached to the high school commons area and will feature a 33,775-square-foot auditorium, makeup room and large multipurpose room that could be used as a black box theater, rehearsal hall, meeting room or classroom. The 11,775-square foot CTE section will include a wood shop, maintenance garage and more. The wood shop will be next to a set construction area, and the school will add a class in set design and construction, Beyenhof said.

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education awarded a contract for construction of the addition to Ronco Construction during its meeting on Aug. 17, 2020. Ronco’s bid of $15,393,000 was the lowest of seven. Construction began last fall, and is expected to wrap up by fall 2022, if not sooner. The project is being funded by bonding against revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax.

