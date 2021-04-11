Lewis Central musical 'Little Mermaid Jr.' sure to make a splash

Lewis Central Middle and High Schools are warming up for a spring musical that is bound to go swimmingly.
Performances of “Little Mermaid Jr.” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. on April 23-24 and 2 p.m. on April 25 in the auditorium at Lewis Central Middle School, according to Drama Coach Alan Strait.
The musical is based on the Disney movie “The Little Mermaid,” as well as a Broadway play and an older story by Hans Christian Andersen. The book is by Doug Wright. Music is by Alan Menken, with adaptations by David Weinstein. Lyrics are by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater.
The musical is “fairly close” to the movie, Strait said.
“This only has a couple songs different than the movie,” he said. “The regular Broadway edition has more songs added to it.”
It includes popular hits from the movie such as “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World, “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” “Kiss the Girl” and a couple songs from the Broadway play, Strait said.
The story is, of course, family friendly.
“It’s Disney,” Strait said. “It’s fun, it’s a little bit goofy. When we were (choosing a musical), we wanted to emphasize comedy and family. We’re really emphasizing this show is for the family to come and see.”
The Lewis Central production, which includes 19 high school students and 27 middle-schoolers, will include live singing with a recorded instrumental soundtrack, he said.
Preparation began with some vocal practices before spring break, and regular full rehearsals have been held since March 15, Strait said. Some of the students thought they were too old for it at first but have since warmed up to it.
“I think they’re glad just to be able to do a live show,” he said.
Ticket sales for the live performances began Thursday. Attendance will be limited to 400 audience members per show. Tickets are $7 for students or seniors and $10 for adults in advance and can be purchased at showtix4u.com. Attendees will need to show tickets on their phones or print them out. At the door, tickets will be $10 for students and $13 for adults.
Each performance will be livestreamed. Tickets for livestreams will go on sale Monday at showtix4u.com. Livestream tickets are $8 plus fees and will entitle ticket holders to watch on one device only.
Cast
Characters and cast members include: Ariel, Addy Arrick (understudy Makenna Carpenter); Ursula, Natalie Beyenhof (understudy Jaidyn Orozco); Eric, Nathan Pfertsh (understudy Kenny Awe); Sebastian, Jaxon Roberts (understudy Otto Fox); and Flounder, Makenna Carpenter (understudy Ethan Bortmess).
Others include Mersisters-princesses-gulls-chefs, Aubrey Bortmess, Zoey Dittmer, Riley German, Alyssa Kephart, Maddy Nuzum, Jaidyn Orozco (understudy Cristal Falknor); Scuttle, Otto Fox (understudy Jaya Davis); Chef Louis, Kenny Awe (understudy Zoey Dittmer); Jetsam-Flotsam, Eleanor Cooper-Ohm and Jaya Davis (understudy Korey Wells); Grimsby-Sea Horse, Korey Wells; Pilot, Espie Almanzan; King Triton, Sam Schroder.
Sailors include Ethan Bortmess, Ben Smith, Max O’Brien, Layne Smith, Cailee Watson and Kenny Awe.
Middle School Sea Ensemble and others include Kendall Barker, Emily Bills, Ethan Bortmess, Olivia Dewitt, Evelyn Duitsman, Luella Fahrenkrug, Vivian Fulmer, Jacquelyn Hutzell, Lindsey Kolhof-Sadler, Bayli Kreitzinger, Marne Kyndeson, Grace Lostaglia, Emma McCool, Aarianna Murren, Chloe Nash, Max O’Brien, Anna Marie Otis, Delayna Reese, Kendall Robbins, Hannah Schuman, Kaitlynn Sewing, Alexa Simmons, Ben Smith, Layne Smith, Brae Stueve, Ava Tipton and Piper Trescott.
Crew
Technical/Design Team Director, Alan Strait; Assistant Director/Assistant Tech Director, Kevin Palu; Vocal Director, Sam Schroeder; Ensemble Director, Natalie Chandler; Student Technical Director, Jaxon Roberts Moxley; Booth Stage Manager, Taryn McSorley; Backstage Manager, Bailey Garrett-Cornelison; Choreographer, Chloe Adkins (alumna); Publicity Manager, Maddi Sieck; Lighting Designer, Alan Strait; Set Designer, Jaxon Roberts Moxley; Costume Designer, Maddi Sieck; Microphone Operator, Sydney Liddick; Sound Assistant, Charlotte Moore.
The Run/Scene Crew includes Danica Lustgraaf, Maia Halverson, Paige Goodspeed, Emily Dickerson, Kyleigh Moore, Karlee Nourse, Madison Kafka and Gabby Recker.
Work on addition inspires dreams of future productions
Construction of the Lewis Central High School addition is progressing, and excitement is building.
The addition will house a 1,100-seat auditorium and additional facilities for the school’s career-technical education program.
Although the project is only about one-third of the way done — depending on weather, supply chains, etc. – school officials are talking about new ways to use the facility, Principal Joel Beyenhof said.
“I met with drama teachers today, and we were talking about the number of shows we’ll be doing in the future,” he said Friday. “We might add another musical.”
The high school currently does a musical each spring.
The framework is up and some of the walls are already towering above the main part of the building.
“It appears things are going well,” Beyenhof said. “Some of the precast walls for a portion of the auditorium are up. I think it makes it easier for people to visualize” how it’s going to look.
The best view of the work is from Veterans Memorial Highway traveling east from the viaduct over the interstate, he said.
The drama department is keeping an eye on the project, Coach Alan Strait said.
“We watch the progress every day,” he said. “It’s been really nice seeing it go up, and there’s a lot of excitement.”
The addition is being attached to the high school commons area and will feature a 33,775-square-foot auditorium, makeup room and large multipurpose room that could be used as a black box theater, rehearsal hall, meeting room or classroom. The 11,775-square foot CTE section will include a wood shop, maintenance garage and more. The wood shop will be next to a set construction area, and the school will add a class in set design and construction, Beyenhof said.
The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education awarded a contract for construction of the addition to Ronco Construction during its meeting on Aug. 17, 2020. Ronco’s bid of $15,393,000 was the lowest of seven. Construction began last fall, and is expected to wrap up by fall 2022, if not sooner. The project is being funded by bonding against revenue from the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education sales tax.