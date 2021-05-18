Lewis Central parent concerned about optional mask usage

“… while we acknowledge that some parents may want their child to continue to wear a cloth face covering for reasons that make sense for their family or that child’s individual health condition, we urge schools and childcare settings to provide parents and students with the option to make their own decision about mask usage,” the update stated.

But Sheppard felt she needed to take more drastic measures.

“More time would have been appreciated, because tomorrow I have to find out what my kids can do to finish remote learning from home,” she said.

“I’m high risk,” Sheppard said. “My daughter can’t get vaccinated yet. I get that kids don’t get sick very often from it, I get that there’s only been 300 or 400 (child) deaths from it; but I don’t want my kid to be the next one, and I don’t want her to get it, be asymptomatic and give it to me -- and then they’re without a mother, potentially."

“We weren’t given notice on this,” she continued. “I have to hope that I can still have a job, because I don’t have a job that I can do from home. So I’ve put in for a leave of absence immediately -- without any upfront kind of warning to my employer -- and hope that I have a job when I come back.”