Lewis Central parent concerned about optional mask usage

On the first day of Lewis Central Community School District’s policy of considering masks optional, a parent spoke up at a Board of Education meeting to express her concerns.
During the public participation period near the beginning of the meeting, April Sheppard gave an emotional response to the school district’s sudden and unexpected decision to declare masks optional.
“We are on a downward trend -- and that’s a great thing,” she said. “I get that there’s not any fear that you guys have had from contact tracing within the school, but I would believe that a big part of that is because of masking.”
Sheppard said she hadn’t seen the email sent out Sunday by the district and wasn’t initially aware of the change in policy.
“Although I appreciate the email, I believe the decision and the delivery was way off the mark,” she said. “If school was going to be out on Monday or any day of the week, I would get an email, a text and a phone call.
“So today, my 9-year-old came home and informed me that she didn’t wear her mask all day, because her teacher told her it was optional,” Sheppard said. “Had I been aware that that was the case -- optional -- I would have been sure to instruct her that it was not an option for her.”
Any parent can choose to have their child wear a mask, as updated guidance distributed Friday by the Iowa Department of Public Health noted:
“… while we acknowledge that some parents may want their child to continue to wear a cloth face covering for reasons that make sense for their family or that child’s individual health condition, we urge schools and childcare settings to provide parents and students with the option to make their own decision about mask usage,” the update stated.
But Sheppard felt she needed to take more drastic measures.
“More time would have been appreciated, because tomorrow I have to find out what my kids can do to finish remote learning from home,” she said.
“I’m high risk,” Sheppard said. “My daughter can’t get vaccinated yet. I get that kids don’t get sick very often from it, I get that there’s only been 300 or 400 (child) deaths from it; but I don’t want my kid to be the next one, and I don’t want her to get it, be asymptomatic and give it to me -- and then they’re without a mother, potentially."
“We weren’t given notice on this,” she continued. “I have to hope that I can still have a job, because I don’t have a job that I can do from home. So I’ve put in for a leave of absence immediately -- without any upfront kind of warning to my employer -- and hope that I have a job when I come back.”
Lewis Central was one of many school districts that changed its COVID-19 protocols because of updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Iowa Department of Public Health, though some made smaller changes. Superintendent Eric Knost considered Friday’s updated guidelines from IDPH, advice from Pottawattamie County Public Health and conversations with board members before deciding to drop the mask requirement, he told the Nonpareil on Monday.
“I communicated with our local public health department (Pottawattamie County) this weekend in order to fully understand their recommendations pertaining to what IDPH released Friday,” he said in a message sent to Lewis Central families Sunday. “It was clarified for me that they do concur that now is an appropriate time to make face coverings optional in schools.”
In the message, Knost still promoted the voluntary use of masks.
“As your superintendent, I still highly encourage the utilization of face coverings,” he said. “I will most likely choose to continue wearing a mask, especially when indoors and specifically around large groups. While there will not be a mandated requirement, everyone is welcome and encouraged to do the same.”
Knost followed up with Sheppard after the meeting and said he understands her frustration and concerns, he said Tuesday.
“I talked with Mrs. Sheppard later last evening, and she was extremely kind,” he said. “She is just not in agreement with the decision that came down from IDPH, and she is concerned about the general population not utilizing masks.
“Yes, we still have students, parents and staff members who are choosing to continue utilizing masks. We have stated that it is still encouraged -- but at this point, it is parent/student choice.”