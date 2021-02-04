Lewis Central sees COVID learning loss

The median student at Kreft Primary School showed 69% of annual growth in reading, with median scores in kindergarten at 82% and in first grade at 61% of annual growth, according to a chart Black displayed. In math, the median score was also 69% of annual growth. The median score for kindergarten was 71%, and the median for first grade was 68%.

At Titan Hill Intermediate School, the median student showed 91% of annual growth in reading, Black said. Median growth in each grade was 85% of annual for second grade, 100% for third grade, 96% for fourth and 90% for fifth. In math, the median growth was 64% of annual growth. The percentage by grade was 81% for second grade, 56% for third grade, 61% for fourth grade and 61% for fifth.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our rebound in math is slower than our rebound in reading,” he said.

At Lewis Central Middle School, the median rate in reading was 116% of annual growth, Black said. Median growth in sixth grade was 108%, seventh grade was 121% and eighth grade was 117%.

“Our middle child in middle school has made more than a year of growth in half a year,” he said.

At the middle school, median growth in math was 79%, with sixth grade showing 64% growth, seventh grade racking up 92% and eighth grade scoring 89%.