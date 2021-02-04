Lewis Central sees COVID learning loss

Lewis Central Community School District, like others, is seeing some learning loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday.
Dave Black, school improvement specialist, presented a report to the district’s board of education Monday on midyear results from the i-Ready assessment for students in kindergarten through eighth grade, even though testing is still in progress.
“The data are not complete, but most of our students have done it,” he said. “It is one of the few barometers we have that we can look at.”
Not surprisingly, shutting down schools for 2 ½ months last spring affected students’ test scores, Black said. He said statewide reading data released by the Iowa Department of Education was “alarming.”
At Lewis Central Schools, the effect varied by grade level.
“It appears that the influence of not having school that long hit first-graders pretty hard and second-graders pretty hard,” Black said.
District-wide, 45% of students in kindergarten through eighth grade already showed a year’s worth of growth in reading, Black said. The median rate was 86% of annual growth. In math, the median score was 69% of annual progress.
“Even though this is an atypical year, our kids are growing very well,” he said.
The median student at Kreft Primary School showed 69% of annual growth in reading, with median scores in kindergarten at 82% and in first grade at 61% of annual growth, according to a chart Black displayed. In math, the median score was also 69% of annual growth. The median score for kindergarten was 71%, and the median for first grade was 68%.
At Titan Hill Intermediate School, the median student showed 91% of annual growth in reading, Black said. Median growth in each grade was 85% of annual for second grade, 100% for third grade, 96% for fourth and 90% for fifth. In math, the median growth was 64% of annual growth. The percentage by grade was 81% for second grade, 56% for third grade, 61% for fourth grade and 61% for fifth.
“Our rebound in math is slower than our rebound in reading,” he said.
At Lewis Central Middle School, the median rate in reading was 116% of annual growth, Black said. Median growth in sixth grade was 108%, seventh grade was 121% and eighth grade was 117%.
“Our middle child in middle school has made more than a year of growth in half a year,” he said.
At the middle school, median growth in math was 79%, with sixth grade showing 64% growth, seventh grade racking up 92% and eighth grade scoring 89%.
However, the growth is from where they started the school year, which was behind where they normally would have started, Black said.
“We’re used to trying to accelerate learning over time,” Black said. “We have to do more than make up for this lost time to get our kids positioned to succeed.”
Gaps between different subgroups did not appear to get any bigger, however, Black said.
The pandemic has also affected students’ social-emotional health — and those effects are even more important than the scores, he said.
“It’s not just about reading and math,” Superintendent Eric Knost agreed.
He said teachers have been working hard to keep students connected.
“Kudos to our educators, who are working with kids day in and day out,” Knost said.
“Every single one of our teachers has a completely different set of tasks now than they ever had before,” Black said.