Lewis Central sets raises for administrators, classified employees

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved modest raises for classified employees and administrators for 2021-22 during its regular meeting Monday.

The board set pay increases at 1.6% to match its agreement with the Lewis Central Education Association reached earlier this spring.

“Driven by the challenges associated with lower projections of new money, along with remarkable increases to our insurance premiums, the agreement settled on a 1.6% raise for the 2021-22 contract year,” a recommendation by the administration stated.

“I wish I was recommending more, but I’m recommending all employees receive a commensurate raise,” Superintendent Eric Knost said.

On April 19, the board approved an agreement with the LCEA for a salary increase of 1.6% for certified staff for the 2021-22 fiscal year -- the final year of a two-year contract. The administration agreed last year to meet again this year solely to discuss salaries. The agreement had been ratified by the association on April 8.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}