Lewis Central sets raises for administrators, classified employees

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved modest raises for classified employees and administrators for 2021-22 during its regular meeting Monday.
The board set pay increases at 1.6% to match its agreement with the Lewis Central Education Association reached earlier this spring.
“Driven by the challenges associated with lower projections of new money, along with remarkable increases to our insurance premiums, the agreement settled on a 1.6% raise for the 2021-22 contract year,” a recommendation by the administration stated.
“I wish I was recommending more, but I’m recommending all employees receive a commensurate raise,” Superintendent Eric Knost said.
On April 19, the board approved an agreement with the LCEA for a salary increase of 1.6% for certified staff for the 2021-22 fiscal year -- the final year of a two-year contract. The administration agreed last year to meet again this year solely to discuss salaries. The agreement had been ratified by the association on April 8.
Members also approved joining a natural gas pool to prevent sudden spikes in gas costs like the one that occurred in February during a stretch of unusually cold weather. The school district will participate in the Iowa Local Government Risk Pool -- Education Energy Group Program. Premiums for the program will be paid out of the Management Fund.
The agreement will run from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 but will renew annually unless terminated.
The board approved the renewal of several software licenses for a combined total of $39,959.17. Most of the fees are based on the number of users. Those renewed including the following:
• Adobe K-12 volume licensing renewal from JourneyEd totaling $12,125. This software is used for publication classes, Project Lead The Way classes, clerical workers and video production.
• Microsoft volume licensing renewal from JourneyEd for $14,479.51. Used for Windows desktop and server operating systems and for Microsoft Office.
• Destiny Library and Inventory Management licensing renewal from Follett Solutions for $8,799.46. Used for library circulation and inventory management.
• Level Data Synchronization Tools from Level Data licensing for $4,555.20. The district uses several tools from Level Data to create and manage accounts in Active Directory and Google Workspace based on managing students in PowerSchool.