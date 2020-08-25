Lewis Central students glad to be back at school

Jemi Cornelison is a little nervous about high school, she said, but she’s looking forward to playing volleyball. Her goal is to “keep up in school and push myself to see what I can do.”

Tristan Kemerling is glad to be in high school and is “really excited” to be playing on the golf team.

“I’m happy to be progressing and getting ready to graduate and see where life takes me,” he said. “I just want to graduate knowing I did a good job - and I did such a good job I’m able to succeed in life.”

Joe Miller is “very glad” to be attending school in person and is looking forward to history class. He’s also looking forward to playing on the golf team and doing videography for the football team.

“I’m excited to start a new year,” freshman Curtis Witte said. “I’m very excited to see how the football season goes.”

Curtis will be playing on the freshman team.

He thinks high school will be fun. He just wants to make a lot of great memories and have fun with his friends.

Senior Olivia Gillett, a member of the Lewis Central Dance Team who was volunteering Tuesday, is looking forward to the football games, she said.