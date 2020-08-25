Lewis Central students glad to be back at school

Lewis Central High School students were glad to be back at school Tuesday.
The school district started its school year with one grade in each building to help students get acclimated to their surroundings: Only first-graders attended classes at Kreft Primary School, only second-graders went to classes at Titan Hill Intermediate School, only sixth-graders attended Lewis Central Middle School and only freshmen attended Lewis Central High School.
That meant, for one shining day, the freshmen at Lewis Central High School were top dogs.
All of the students interviewed Tuesday morning said they were glad to be back at school in person.
“It’s been kind of boring sitting at home all the time,” said Gavin Strahm.
Gavin is looking forward to marching band, which will perform during halftime at this Friday’s game, he said.
“I’m glad it hasn’t gotten cancelled, because we had practice a lot this summer,” he said.
Gavin has academic goals, too.
“I want to get good grades this year,” he said.
Camry Worebeck is glad to be in high school and is looking forward to pottery, she said. Her goal, too, is to “get really good grades.”
Jemi Cornelison is a little nervous about high school, she said, but she’s looking forward to playing volleyball. Her goal is to “keep up in school and push myself to see what I can do.”
Tristan Kemerling is glad to be in high school and is “really excited” to be playing on the golf team.
“I’m happy to be progressing and getting ready to graduate and see where life takes me,” he said. “I just want to graduate knowing I did a good job - and I did such a good job I’m able to succeed in life.”
Joe Miller is “very glad” to be attending school in person and is looking forward to history class. He’s also looking forward to playing on the golf team and doing videography for the football team.
“I’m excited to start a new year,” freshman Curtis Witte said. “I’m very excited to see how the football season goes.”
Curtis will be playing on the freshman team.
He thinks high school will be fun. He just wants to make a lot of great memories and have fun with his friends.
Senior Olivia Gillett, a member of the Lewis Central Dance Team who was volunteering Tuesday, is looking forward to the football games, she said.
“We’re one of the few schools that gets to have a student section,” she said.
Olivia choreographed the team’s routine for this Friday, “so I’m excited about that.”
The dance team’s summer practice schedule was interrupted when a person involved with the team tested positive for COVID-19, Olivia said.
“We took our two weeks off,” she said. “We played it safe.”
During her senior year, Olivia wants to “branch out and try new things and try to make it to all the sporting events I can.” She plans to attend Iowa Western Community College next year and study nursing.
LCHS Principal Joel Beyenhof said most high school students are attending in person this fall, and only 10% were going to attend virtually. The district has made adjustments, like requiring staff and students to wear face masks - except during certain activities – use hand sanitizer frequently and social distance as much as possible.
Beyenhof was excited to see the students in school again.
“A school building is very empty when you don’t have students back,” he said. “Having the students back brings the building to life. Things aren’t normal, but it gives them a normal feeling.”
Interaction with the students is what makes school meaningful for educators, Beyenhof said.
“We got into this business because we want to be around kids and we want to make a difference,” he said. “And when they’re not here, it’s challenging to us, too.
“The other thing we all commented on is, you don’t notice the adjustments when you’re engaged in learning,” Beyenhof said. “Once we get back into the rhythm of learning … it won’t be on our minds as much as when we’re coming back to school.”
