Lewis Central teacher honored with state STEM award

Van Zante has completed three STEM Teacher Externships offered through the STEM Advisory Council. LCMS received a STEM BEST (Business Engaging Students and Teachers) award and $25,000 grant last year from the council. The Titan Plastics Club, cosponsored by Van Zante, Project Lead the Way teacher Dustan Kern and science teacher Lynn Moen, makes plastic objects by melting and molding plastic bags and keyboards with machines built by teachers and students.

Members made paint trays for the school’s art teachers and have also made plastic bowls and other items. The teachers also taught students to make face shields using melted keyboards, a mold for the frames from Red Oak Fabrication and clear plastic from Taylor Plastics. The students got to tour Red Oak Fabrication, Decker Plastics and the Council Bluffs Recycling Center.

Van Zante took electrical technology courses at Metropolitan Community College and now teaches wiring principles to his science students. He also attends maker fairs and STEM festivals throughout Iowa and Nebraska and in Kansas City and teaches principles of electromagnetism.

This is Van Zante’s sixth year teaching and his second year at Lewis Central. Before coming to Council Bluffs, he taught science at Southwest Valley Middle School in Villisca, where he sponsored a nutrient utilization project.