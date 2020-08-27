Lewis Central to offer food packs for remote learners

Lewis Central Community Schools will start offering meals for remote learners Tuesday at two sites in the district.

Five days’ worth of breakfasts and lunches will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays at Kreft Primary School and Lewis Central Middle School for families that have signed up in advance.

Meals must be ordered weekly through a form on the district’s website. Orders are due by 4 p.m. on the Friday before pickup. When families submit an order, they will also indicate which pickup site they want to use.

Students will be charged their customary meal rate. Those who have been approved for free meals will not be charged. Those who pay full price or a reduced rate will pay the same amount they would pay eating at school. Full and reduced rates are listed on the website. Those with questions about the program can contact Celeste Nelson at Nutrition Services, 712-366-8267.

