Librarian Rieger to start new chapter

A new mural of the old Carnegie Library was added just inside the main entrance, and a new graphic was installed around the book drop. Some areas of the building got new paint.

This year, of course, the library hasn’t been able to hold all of its usual activities, Rieger said.

“It’s been very quiet,” she said. “We’ve been able to stay open, pretty much. We’ve really embraced curbside service.”

Her staff has adapted well, Rieger said.

She grew up in Garden City, Kansas and also lived in several other Kansas communities. Libraries were her second career, she said. She initially earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Music degrees at Kansas State University and taught piano lessons at her home while her children were young. She also played cello in the Hutchinson, Kansas and Topeka, Kansas community symphonies and worked as a church organist for many years.

It was while she was working at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library in Topeka that Rieger decided to make a career out of it.

“Music was my thing, but I always liked libraries, so I decided to go back to school,” she said.