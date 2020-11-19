Like father, like son: Dr. Daniel Kinney officially takes the reins of IWCC

It’s official: Dr. Daniel Kinney will succeed his father, Dr. Dan Kinney, as president of Iowa Western Community College.

The college’s board of trustees unanimously approved his hiring during a meeting Monday, according to a press release from the college.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead such a premier educational institution,” Daniel Kinney said. “It’s also an honor to be following my father, who has committed his life to serving students at the community college level in both Kansas and Iowa. I have big shoes to fill, but I look forward to working with faculty and staff to take Iowa Western to the next level.”

Kinney was one of 77 applicants for the position. The Presidential Search Committee narrowed the field to 11 semifinalists, one of whom accepted another position before advancing further in the process.

The board of trustees conducted virtual interviews with the other 10 and chose three finalists. Each of them spent a day at Iowa Western’s Council Bluffs Campus, led two public forums and had 90-minute interviews with the board. The members met on Nov. 9 to discuss the finalists and decide who would be offered the position.