Local dentists provide free care on Give Kids a Smile Day

While several school districts often participate in the event, only Council Bluffs Community Schools did this year, she said. That was partly because it was postponed from the first Friday in February because of the number of COVID-19 cases occurring then and partly because some school officials were still concerned about the coronavirus.

“We didn’t feel comfortable doing it in February, but we knew that if we waited until later we would be able to have it,” Addison said.

Tooth decay is one of the most common chronic diseases of childhood, affecting nearly half of U.S. children ages 2-19, a press release from Family stated. Rates are highest in children from low-income and racial/ethnic minority backgrounds.

Untreated decay can cause chronic infections, abscesses, mouth pain, problems eating and sleeping, growth delay, school absence and poor well-being. In rare cases, it can cause sepsis and death.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, children’s screen time, unhealthy snacking and food insecurity have increased, leading to greater risk of decay. For many months, families opted to skip important preventative procedures like dental checkups due to fears related to the pandemic. In addition, the pandemic has led to a further decrease in the access to care for Iowa families with Medicaid dental coverage.