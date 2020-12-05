Local first-grader raises $295 for school food drive

A first-grader at College View Elementary went above and beyond to contribute to a food drive held by her school.
Gracelynne Jackson, daughter of Amanda and Brentton Jackson and a member of Suzanne Shudak’s class, used some money from selling her artwork and winning the Nonpareil’s turkey coloring contest to buy a trunkload of food to donate to Care and Share. She even used money she got from the Tooth Fairy!
“She wanted to help people,” her mother said. “She knew it was going to people who didn’t have the stuff they needed. I was very proud of her. For being only 6 years old, it was kind of a big thing for her to be so giving and selfless.”
College View Principal Amy Glime said she was proud of the way students responded to the project.
“Our first-graders really took it upon themselves to take action based on their Unit of Inquiry,” she said “Gracelynne and others brought in more food than that grade level has ever collected.”
The unit, “How We Organize Ourselves,” included discussions about how some people don’t have enough money to buy necessities, according to a letter to parents from first-grade teachers Shudak, Jenifer Hargrave and Kathy Hart. The decision was made to have a food drive from Nov. 18 to Nov. 30 and give the items collected to the Care and Share pantry.
First-graders were asked to bring nonperishable food or money that could be used to buy food. The teachers also suggested parents find little ways students could raise money for the drive.
“We thought this would be a great way to give back for Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1),” the teachers said in the letter.
Gracelynne sold 20 of her magic marker drawings to family and friends, raising $240, according to her mother, Amanda Jackson.
“She had a few already made, and she took requests,” her mom said.
She drew a snowflake for a friend and an ice cream cone especially for her grandpa, Jackson said.
Then, on Nov. 27, Gracelynne received a $100 gift card to Hy-Vee for winning the Nonpareil’s Save the Turkey art contest, Jackson said. She used $50 of that to buy groceries for the food drive, along with the $240 from her art sales and another $5 from the Tooth Fairy.
“We made multiple trips to the grocery store so she got to pick out the food and pay for it with her money,” her mother said.
When she and her mom were all done shopping, she donated 69 boxes of macaroni and cheese, 66 cans of vegetables, 56 cans of soup, 48 cans of fruit, 24 boxes of spaghetti noodles, 24 cans of spaghetti sauce, 16 jars of peanut butter, 12 jars of jelly, 12 cans of pasta meals, eight cans of tuna and seven bags of cereal, her mom said. It was enough to fill the trunk of their car.
“I just love that she was able to learn a valuable lesson in life,” Jackson said.
