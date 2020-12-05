Local first-grader raises $295 for school food drive

First-graders were asked to bring nonperishable food or money that could be used to buy food. The teachers also suggested parents find little ways students could raise money for the drive.

“We thought this would be a great way to give back for Giving Tuesday (Dec. 1),” the teachers said in the letter.

Gracelynne sold 20 of her magic marker drawings to family and friends, raising $240, according to her mother, Amanda Jackson.

“She had a few already made, and she took requests,” her mom said.

She drew a snowflake for a friend and an ice cream cone especially for her grandpa, Jackson said.

Then, on Nov. 27, Gracelynne received a $100 gift card to Hy-Vee for winning the Nonpareil’s Save the Turkey art contest, Jackson said. She used $50 of that to buy groceries for the food drive, along with the $240 from her art sales and another $5 from the Tooth Fairy.

“We made multiple trips to the grocery store so she got to pick out the food and pay for it with her money,” her mother said.