Local priest inducted into St. Albert Hall of Recognition

The Rev. Chuck Kottas, priest at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and canonical administrator for St. Albert Catholic School, was inducted into the school’s Hall of Recognition on May 23.

He is the 27th person to be so honored.

“To be honored like that is just a tremendous gift,” he said. “It almost brings tears to your eyes that people think so highly of you that they want to put you in the Hall of Recognition. It’s truly an honor.”

Kottas, 76, has served as a priest for 51 years, including almost 26 years at St. Peter’s. He has been the canonical administrator for St. Albert since 2000 and has been associated with the school for 25 years, he said.

“I am the bishop’s representative to the school,” he said, adding that he is the school’s “religious and moral compass.”

“I love being involved with the school,” Kottas said. “St. Albert is such a wonderful place, and we do a great job of educating people. We turn out phenomenal young people who are going to go out and be great contributors to the world. When you put a school under God’s guidance, it makes a huge difference in the school and in students’ lives.”