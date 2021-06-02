Local priest inducted into St. Albert Hall of Recognition

The Rev. Chuck Kottas, priest at St. Peter’s Catholic Church and canonical administrator for St. Albert Catholic School, was inducted into the school’s Hall of Recognition on May 23.
He is the 27th person to be so honored.
“To be honored like that is just a tremendous gift,” he said. “It almost brings tears to your eyes that people think so highly of you that they want to put you in the Hall of Recognition. It’s truly an honor.”
Kottas, 76, has served as a priest for 51 years, including almost 26 years at St. Peter’s. He has been the canonical administrator for St. Albert since 2000 and has been associated with the school for 25 years, he said.
“I am the bishop’s representative to the school,” he said, adding that he is the school’s “religious and moral compass.”
“I love being involved with the school,” Kottas said. “St. Albert is such a wonderful place, and we do a great job of educating people. We turn out phenomenal young people who are going to go out and be great contributors to the world. When you put a school under God’s guidance, it makes a huge difference in the school and in students’ lives.”
Kottas has celebrated Mass at the school many times, which he enjoys, and has helped raise more than $10 million for St. Albert. The school, of course, depends on donations to help fund its programming.
“This is not a wealthy community, but there are generous people here,” he said.
The other priests in Council Bluffs have also led services there, Kottas said.
“We are all like pastors of St. Albert,” he said. “We all lead Mass out there, and we all say prayers for them.”
Kottas has had relationships with many Catholic schools during his years in the priesthood.
“I’ve always been in a parish associated with a Catholic school,” he said.
Those in Iowa include Sacred Heart in West Des Moines, St. Joseph in Earling and St. Albert, he said.
Kottas, who grew up in Milligan, Nebraska, did not have the option of attending a Catholic school.
“We were in a small town in Nebraska, so there was no Catholic school,” he said.
However, he and his siblings did attend religious classes at the church during the summer and participate in Sunday school.
Kottas and his brothers all considered becoming priests, he said. He is the only who did, but some of his brothers became active in their churches.
Kottas plans to stay involved at St. Albert “as long as my health permits.”