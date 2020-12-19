Mini-grants boost school CTE programs

Many southwest Iowa school districts have been awarded mini-grants for Career and Technical Education for the 2020-21 school year.

The grants are from Career and Technical Education Regional Planning Partnerships within the Green Hills Area Education Agency service area. This is the fourth year the partnerships have provided mini-grants to districts, according to a press release from Green Hills.

Lewis Central Community School District received two mini-grants — a $4,400 grant for Project Lead the Way and a $4,500 grant for Family Consumer Sciences, according to Joe Vinchattle, assistant principal at Lewis Central High School.

The PLTW grant money will be used to purchase VEX robotics microcontrollers for students to learn programming, Vinchattle said.

“These VEX parts and sensors are higher quality and have improved program language,” school officials said in their application. “The sensors and programming language used better align to industry standards of quality and therefore will allow students a better quality of education. These parts and sensors will give students an experience more closely aligned with the technology used in industry.”