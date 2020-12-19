Mini-grants boost school CTE programs

Many southwest Iowa school districts have been awarded mini-grants for Career and Technical Education for the 2020-21 school year.
The grants are from Career and Technical Education Regional Planning Partnerships within the Green Hills Area Education Agency service area. This is the fourth year the partnerships have provided mini-grants to districts, according to a press release from Green Hills.
Lewis Central Community School District received two mini-grants — a $4,400 grant for Project Lead the Way and a $4,500 grant for Family Consumer Sciences, according to Joe Vinchattle, assistant principal at Lewis Central High School.
The PLTW grant money will be used to purchase VEX robotics microcontrollers for students to learn programming, Vinchattle said.
“These VEX parts and sensors are higher quality and have improved program language,” school officials said in their application. “The sensors and programming language used better align to industry standards of quality and therefore will allow students a better quality of education. These parts and sensors will give students an experience more closely aligned with the technology used in industry.”
The FCS grant will be used to purchase industry equivalent baking equipment to better link the culinary courses to industry.
“As school district budgets continue to be pressured, these mini-grants have provided needed equipment for the often costly career and technical education programs,” the press release stated.
Council Bluffs Community School District received a $4,450 mini-grant to purchase welding and fabrication equipment for the Behrouz and Christiane Rassekh Foundation TradeWorks Academy Learning Facility at Thomas Jefferson High School.
“I am so proud of our TradeWorks instructors for taking the initiative to enhance the learning experience for students be securing these funds for additional equipment,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said in a prepared statement. “It has been exciting to see the vision of this program come to life and to hear the stories of students who are pursuing their future careers while still in our high schools.”
In combination with a Council Bluffs Schools Foundation Classroom Grant, the school will be able to purchase the following:
• Baileigh drill press
• 7 watt laser
• Punches
• Miter saw stand w/ wheels (2)
• Cordless tools
• 60v table saw w/ battery kit
• 120v max sliding miter saw kit w/ 60v adapter
• 20v max 1/4-inch brushless impact driver
• 20v max 2PK 5.0AH XR Lithium ion battery packs
• Replacement drill bits
“The grants from RPP and from CBSF will benefit the TJHS TradeWorks because it will give students the ability to use tools and equipment that meet current industry standards and make them even more employable after graduation,” said TradeWorks instructor Nate Clausen.
“These grants have provided yet another opportunity for our students to use industry-standard equipment and be prepared for their postsecondary plans or develop lifelong skills they can use in the future,” said TradeWorks instructor Terrence McGurren.
Grant applications were judged on how projects would help students become college and career ready, how projects would support the development of each career and technical education program, how proposed projects would support students in special populations and the impact and priority of need for each project.
Other school districts in the Council Bluffs area that received mini-grants include Fremont-Mills, Harlan, Logan-Magnolia, Treynor and Tri-Center Community School Districts.
