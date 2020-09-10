More Bluffs students taking Advanced Placement, dual-credit classes

“We’ve seen really a tremendous change in the last five years with students pursuing two-year degrees instead of four-year degrees,” he said. “As our students have changed their post-secondary plans, they have changed where they are getting their advanced courses.”

Earning college credit in high school and through shorter college programs can save students a substantial amount of money in college expenses, he noted.

Vorthmann said the students taking the classes reflect the demographic makeup of the district pretty well. African-American students make up about 3% of the student population and are a slightly larger share of the students taking AP/concurrent credit classes, he said. Hispanic students are somewhat underrepresented in Advanced Placement classes, but are well-represented in concurrent credit classes.

Superintendent Vickie Murillo said she was encouraged by the “equity” in participation.

“It is really exciting to see,” she said. “Even though it looks like low numbers, it reflects what our students look like.”

Besides the traditional AP and concurrent enrollment classes, the school district has greatly expanded opportunities for high school students to earn credits at Iowa Western Community College.

In the Class of 2020, 24 students earned an associate or applied associate degree from Iowa Western through the district’s Early College Academy; 20 students earned a certificate in culinary arts or health sciences at Iowa Western through the Certificate Advancement Program and five students earned a certificate or diploma in a technical career area from Iowa Western through its extended TradeWorks program.

