Most Council Bluffs Schools students return to daily in-person learning

“We know face-to-face instruction is best, and there’s a lot of students that are excited to be back,” she said. “Being able to have something that feels a little more normal is great.”

At the same time, there have been some benefits to having fewer students in classes at a time, Murillo said.

“Teachers felt they were able to build relationships with students and felt like they had more time with them,” she said. “It gave us time to really teach those safety protocols,” such as social distancing in the halls and waiting outside the restroom for a turn –- something a teacher implemented.

“I think starting in a hybrid phase and slowly rolling this out was the best way to show parents we could do this safely,” she said.

The district announced on Sept. 28 that parents had the option of sending their children back to school full time starting Monday or keeping them in the hybrid mode or Virtual Academy. Parents were to fill out an enrollment form by Oct. 5 indicating what they had chosen, but school officials were still calling homes Friday to check on families that had not submitted a form. The decision to allow a return to full-time attendance was based partly on parents’ responses to a telephone survey conducted in late September.

