Murillo pleased with progress in Wilson renovation project

The Wilson Middle School renovation is proceeding on schedule and is now more than halfway done, officials said Wednesday after school officials, representatives of Lund-Ross Constructors and an architect from BVH Architecture toured the facility.
The project is to be substantially complete by July 9, according to Darrel Meyer, project manager for Council Bluffs Community Schools. Furniture will be moved in over the next few weeks, and teachers and staff will move in during August.
“I think it’s coming along really well,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “The way they redo it is going to provide a great learning environment. I’m really excited how transformational the building will be when the students come back.”
The framework and walls are up for the main entrance, which looks “pretty awesome,” Wilson Principal Mike Naughton said. Like Kirn Middle School’s, it will have a long lobby with an atrium. It also has an addition on the front for administrative offices with windows all the way across it. A safety vestibule and security system will also be installed. The lobby will have a video display and tack boards for information on school activities.
The big gym has been painted, and some work has been done in the small gym. A storage area has been built on one end that will hold, among other things, a movable stage that can be rolled out for presentations and performances. Acoustical panels and baffles will be added to help control sound levels. Fold-out bleachers with 400 seats with seatbacks will be installed along one side, and fold-up tables will be used to convert the small gym into a cafeteria each day.
“The locker rooms and restrooms are all staying in the same place, they’re just being refurbished,” Meyer said.
Access to the gym area will be through the main doors on the south side of the building. As you enter, the vocal music and orchestra rooms are to the right, and the bandroom is around the corner to the left. All will receive acoustical upgrades.
Construction is being done in phases, Meyer said. Drywall is up in the sixth- and seventh-grade pods, and 10 classrooms in those areas are already carpeted. The seventh-grade pod has an art classroom with a small room where two kilns will be installed.
“They’re repurposing the rooms, but they’ll be a brand new location for the teachers,” Naughton said.
Only the metal frameworks for the walls and ceiling have been installed so far in the eighth-grade pod, which is in the area where the school library used to be. The eighth-grade learning commons will be near the center of the pod.
Each grade will have a learning commons area with more casual seating, books and portable technology.
“Every commons has two skylights,” Naughton said.
An addition is under construction on the northeast corner of the building that will provide more space for loading and food storage.
Buses will drop off and pick up students in the curved driveway in front of the main entrance, and parents will continue to use the driveway on the south side of the building next to the parking lot. That door will be locked during school hours.
The Wilson project, like the Kirn and Madison Campus renovations, is being financed by the $37 million bond issue approved by district voters on Sept. 11, 2018.
