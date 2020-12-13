Murillo pleased with progress in Wilson renovation project

The Wilson Middle School renovation is proceeding on schedule and is now more than halfway done, officials said Wednesday after school officials, representatives of Lund-Ross Constructors and an architect from BVH Architecture toured the facility.

The project is to be substantially complete by July 9, according to Darrel Meyer, project manager for Council Bluffs Community Schools. Furniture will be moved in over the next few weeks, and teachers and staff will move in during August.

“I think it’s coming along really well,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said. “The way they redo it is going to provide a great learning environment. I’m really excited how transformational the building will be when the students come back.”

The framework and walls are up for the main entrance, which looks “pretty awesome,” Wilson Principal Mike Naughton said. Like Kirn Middle School’s, it will have a long lobby with an atrium. It also has an addition on the front for administrative offices with windows all the way across it. A safety vestibule and security system will also be installed. The lobby will have a video display and tack boards for information on school activities.