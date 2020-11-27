Next Council Bluffs Community Schools hybrid phase to last until winter break

When students come back from their Thanksgiving break, Council Bluffs Community Schools will be back in the hybrid mode the district started the school year in. (Monday will be a Group 1 day.) The district will stay in the hybrid phase until winter break begins on Dec. 21.
On Oct. 12, the school district allowed students to resume attending school in person. Most did. But in a message to parents distributed on Nov. 12, school officials announced a decision to go into virtual mode this week followed by the hybrid phase Monday through Dec. 18.
“Our Return to Learn Plan was developed with the options of Onsite, Hybrid and Remote to be prepared to transition from one phase to another as necessary,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said Wednesday. “The recent rise in the positivity rate in Pottawattamie County was a significant factor in the decision to go to the Hybrid phase for three weeks. We also considered our own student and staff absenteeism due to positive COVID cases and quarantines.”
When the decision was announced, the county’s positivity rate on COVID-19 tests administered was 21.2%. The school district had 19 active COVID-19 cases among students and 16 among staff members. However, 292 students and 97 staff members were in quarantine out of school.
“Our goal is to help mitigate the spread of the virus in our community, especially if we all continue to follow health and safety practices at home and in the community,” Murillo wrote. “We also believe this temporary shift will help lower stress levels that have naturally been affected with the virus prevalent in our community. Additionally, this will also allow our custodial staff to thoroughly sanitize all areas of our school buildings.”
The county’s positivity rate has fluctuated but is currently back to 21%. As of Nov. 20, the district had 23 active cases of COVID-19 among students and 25 among staff members. Those quarantined on Wednesday included 254 students and 76 staff members.
“Because of the significant health and safety measures in place at school, students and staff are not likely to spread the virus during school,” Murillo said Wednesday. “However, there is the chance that more people could be exposed in their homes or in the community over the holiday weekend, and we expect there could be an increased absenteeism over the next few weeks.”
During the hybrid phase, students will attend school in person on their designated days. Students with Individual Education Plans will follow the schedule determined by their IEP team, Murillo stated in a follow-up message on Nov. 18.
On at-home learning days, students will follow the schedule provided by their teachers for the times during the day to login to Google Meet for instruction, the message stated. All sessions will be recorded and accessible on students’ Google Classroom to view at a later time, if needed.
“At this time, we do not anticipate there should be a need to adjust our Return to Learn Plan phases between now and winter break,” she said. “However, I will keep you informed in advance of any changes.”
On Wednesday, Murillo reminded students to be safe.
“We want to encourage students to continue to follow health and safety practices at home and in the community,” she said. “It is as important now (as) it was in the beginning of the school year to wear masks, wash hands and remain physically distanced from others.”
