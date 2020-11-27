Next Council Bluffs Community Schools hybrid phase to last until winter break

When students come back from their Thanksgiving break, Council Bluffs Community Schools will be back in the hybrid mode the district started the school year in. (Monday will be a Group 1 day.) The district will stay in the hybrid phase until winter break begins on Dec. 21.

On Oct. 12, the school district allowed students to resume attending school in person. Most did. But in a message to parents distributed on Nov. 12, school officials announced a decision to go into virtual mode this week followed by the hybrid phase Monday through Dec. 18.

“Our Return to Learn Plan was developed with the options of Onsite, Hybrid and Remote to be prepared to transition from one phase to another as necessary,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo said Wednesday. “The recent rise in the positivity rate in Pottawattamie County was a significant factor in the decision to go to the Hybrid phase for three weeks. We also considered our own student and staff absenteeism due to positive COVID cases and quarantines.”

When the decision was announced, the county’s positivity rate on COVID-19 tests administered was 21.2%. The school district had 19 active COVID-19 cases among students and 16 among staff members. However, 292 students and 97 staff members were in quarantine out of school.