No big spike in COVID-19 cases as schools resume operations

As of Monday morning, Pottawattamie County had a seven-day positivity rate of 12%, Wyant confirmed. During the first 29 days of August, 4,407 tests were performed in the county, and 913 people tested positive for a positivity rate of 20.7%, he said. Testing numbers have seen an increase in recent weeks after months of relatively few tests being conducted. According to state public health data, 175 tests were reported on June 1 for Pottawattamie County. The county didn’t top that number again for a single day until 213 were reported on Aug. 2. Since that time, the county has consistently seen days in the 300s.

Wyant is also concerned about where people are getting tested.

“What we have seen is people showing up at the emergency room to get tested — and, of course, the hospitals are busy enough,” he said.

Nomi Health is offering tests from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays in the north parking lot at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. There is no out-of-pocket cost. Nomi will file a claim with a person’s insurance plan, if they have one, or with the federal government, which still has funds that support testing efforts.

Appointments are not required, but those interested in a test can register by visiting bit.ly/38s3Cog.

