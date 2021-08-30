No big spike in COVID-19 cases as schools resume operations

One to two weeks after starting their fall terms, local schools have seen a few cases of COVID-19 but no big spike.
As of Monday morning, Lewis Central Community Schools had six positive cases, according to Superintendent Eric Knost. That includes both students and staff, he said.
“Prior to school starting last Tuesday, we were aware of 14 total positive cases throughout the district (students and staff),” he said. “Many of those were actually resolved by time as school began.”
Council Bluffs Community School District had also seen very few cases, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer.
“As you can imagine, the vast majority of those reported to us last week were never in school,” she said.
The school district will start posting a weekly dashboard on its website Friday showing current case data, Ostrowski said.
Heartland Christian School has had “no staff or students out with COVID symptoms, praise the Lord,” Executive Director Larry Gray said.
Matt Wyant, director of Pottawattamie County Public Health, said he remains concerned about the continuing increase of cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
“All of the cases coming in are of the Delta variant,” he said.
As of Monday morning, Pottawattamie County had a seven-day positivity rate of 12%, Wyant confirmed. During the first 29 days of August, 4,407 tests were performed in the county, and 913 people tested positive for a positivity rate of 20.7%, he said. Testing numbers have seen an increase in recent weeks after months of relatively few tests being conducted. According to state public health data, 175 tests were reported on June 1 for Pottawattamie County. The county didn’t top that number again for a single day until 213 were reported on Aug. 2. Since that time, the county has consistently seen days in the 300s.
Wyant is also concerned about where people are getting tested.
“What we have seen is people showing up at the emergency room to get tested — and, of course, the hospitals are busy enough,” he said.
Nomi Health is offering tests from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays in the north parking lot at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. There is no out-of-pocket cost. Nomi will file a claim with a person’s insurance plan, if they have one, or with the federal government, which still has funds that support testing efforts.
Appointments are not required, but those interested in a test can register by visiting bit.ly/38s3Cog.