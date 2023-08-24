The Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education is partnering with Kemin Industries for the 10th year of the Iowa STEM Teacher Award.

Nominations opened Aug. 20 and will be accepted through Oct. 10.

The Iowa STEM Teacher Award recognizes one full-time, licensed PreK-12 teacher from each of the state’s six STEM regions whose passion for science, technology, engineering and mathematics motivates their students to develop a lifelong interest in STEM fields — both in and out of the classroom. The six selected recipients will each receive an award of $1,500 for their classrooms and $1,500 for personal use.

“The STEM Educator Award helps celebrate our dedicated teachers as they create engaging learning experiences for students and illuminate in-demand STEM career opportunities,” Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow said in a news release. “We look forward to your nominations of incredible STEM educators across Iowa.”

Any individual can nominate a teacher by visiting iowastem.org/teacheraward-application and completing the nomination form by Tuesday, Oct. 10, at 11:59 p.m. Following nominations, eligible educators will fill out an application for review by a panel of judges. The award recipients will be announced in early 2024.

“Iowa's STEM teachers are instrumental in guiding future generations towards rewarding careers in the state,” Jeff Weld, with the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education, said in the release. “We are grateful for all our educators and the role they play in building a strong Iowa economy. The STEM Council is thrilled to partner with Kemin Industries to honor six deserving teachers each year.”