Nominations sought for Lakin Teacher Awards

Nominations are being accepted for the Charles E. Lakin Teacher Awards given annually to outstanding southwest Iowa public school teachers.
Nomination forms are available on the Green Hills Area Education Agency website at www.ghaea.org.
For the 13th year, anyone can nominate a worthy instructor for a $10,000 award from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation. Nominees must teach at non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin’s hometown of Emerson, according to a press release distributed by Green Hills. Instructors in Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts are not eligible.
Since 2008, 44 educators have been named winners and awarded a total of $460,000 by the foundation.
A panel of judges selects four winners — two elementary and two secondary teachers — and the winners’ school districts receive an additional $2,500 award, the press release stated. Teachers may use the awards for anything unrelated to school.
“Charles Lakin grew up in Emerson,” said Lolli Haws, executive director of Green Hills. “He knew the importance of a public school education — and, more importantly, knew what made our schools great: that’s the teachers. He wanted to recognize the efforts of instructors who inspire students to engage in school and engage in their work for students.”
Haws urged fellow staff members, parents, community members and students to nominate instructors by clicking the nomination link on the AEA website. The site also includes a list of eligible school districts. The deadline for nominations is March 31.
Awards are kept secret until the Lakin Award ceremonies, which are held in May. Teachers do not know in advance that they have won.
“The look on the faces of the teachers and the students of those teachers is priceless,” said Haws. “People do not go into education for the dollars. An award like this says ‘we appreciate you’ with a big financial thank you as well.”