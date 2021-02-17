Nominations sought for Lakin Teacher Awards

Nominations are being accepted for the Charles E. Lakin Teacher Awards given annually to outstanding southwest Iowa public school teachers.

Nomination forms are available on the Green Hills Area Education Agency website at www.ghaea.org.

For the 13th year, anyone can nominate a worthy instructor for a $10,000 award from the Charles E. Lakin Foundation. Nominees must teach at non-urban schools within a 40-mile radius of the late philanthropist Charles Lakin’s hometown of Emerson, according to a press release distributed by Green Hills. Instructors in Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts are not eligible.

Since 2008, 44 educators have been named winners and awarded a total of $460,000 by the foundation.

A panel of judges selects four winners — two elementary and two secondary teachers — and the winners’ school districts receive an additional $2,500 award, the press release stated. Teachers may use the awards for anything unrelated to school.