Nominations sought for Nelson Teaching awards

The Omaha Community Foundation is currently accepting nominations for the 2021 Nelson Family Foundation Excellence in Teaching Awards.

Area residents are invited to nominate their favorite educator or counselor — past or present — who is making a difference in the life of your child or a child about whom you care, or someone you have observed who is making a difference in education. Nominations will be accepted from students (past and present), parents, fellow teachers, school administrators and the general public.

The Nelson Family Foundation Excellence in Teaching Award recognizes individuals who go above and beyond to demonstrate leadership and vision in our schools. The award, established in 2008, honors outstanding teachers or counselors from the Council Bluffs and Lewis Central Community School Districts. Recipients are chosen based on their knowledge, skills and abilities, both inside and outside the classroom, benefiting young people and the community.

Five individuals will each receive a $5,000 gift and will be recognized at an awards program. The date and format of this year’s awards program is yet to be determined because of the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.