Old library desk lives on in Thomas Jefferson High School's SwarmTV backdrop

Wood from the old circulation desk in the Thomas Jefferson High School Library is now the look of things to come in the SwarmTV studio.

The desk, installed during a renovation in 1986, was removed on Oct. 2, 2017, when the library was converted into a learning commons area and is now a backdrop for SwarmTV, according to journalism teacher Rob Lindquist.

When the desk was taken out of use, Lindquist saw an opportunity to recycle it.

“I asked the guys who were working on it to save the boards for me,” he said. “The whole idea was to preserve a little bit of history from the library.”

Besides, SwarmTV is always seeking new looks for videos, he said. Students have used Adobe Photoshop to create their own backgrounds and have taken advantage of unlicensed images for something different.

The wood, a mixture of oak and walnut, made up the exterior of the 9-foot circulation desk, which had curved ends, said Terrence McGurren, instructor in the school’s TradeWorks Academy. He and about five students worked on the project over the last 2 ½ school years.

“(Lindquist) told me he wanted to do something with it,” McGurren said. “We started that back in the 2018-19 school year.”

