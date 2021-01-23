Old library desk lives on in Thomas Jefferson High School's SwarmTV backdrop

Wood from the old circulation desk in the Thomas Jefferson High School Library is now the look of things to come in the SwarmTV studio.
The desk, installed during a renovation in 1986, was removed on Oct. 2, 2017, when the library was converted into a learning commons area and is now a backdrop for SwarmTV, according to journalism teacher Rob Lindquist.
When the desk was taken out of use, Lindquist saw an opportunity to recycle it.
“I asked the guys who were working on it to save the boards for me,” he said. “The whole idea was to preserve a little bit of history from the library.”
Besides, SwarmTV is always seeking new looks for videos, he said. Students have used Adobe Photoshop to create their own backgrounds and have taken advantage of unlicensed images for something different.
The wood, a mixture of oak and walnut, made up the exterior of the 9-foot circulation desk, which had curved ends, said Terrence McGurren, instructor in the school’s TradeWorks Academy. He and about five students worked on the project over the last 2 ½ school years.
“(Lindquist) told me he wanted to do something with it,” McGurren said. “We started that back in the 2018-19 school year.”
After a few months went by with no progress, McGurren and a few students drew up a design, and Lindquist approved it, McGurren said. Most of the work was done that year. The students cut the boards into different lengths, sanded and stained them.
Before the next school year, two of the students graduated and another one moved, and the curriculum changed, McGurren said.
“With the new TradeWorks program, it didn’t exactly fit into the curriculum,” he said. “We didn’t work on it a whole lot last year. This year, a couple kids helped a lot after school. They looked forward to doing that” since it was something different than what they did in class.
The pieces of wood were glued to a 6-by-3 ½-foot piece of plywood. The final step was spraying the front with lacquer, McGurren said.
On Jan. 8, the finished backdrop was installed in the studio, Lindquist said. This week, senior Teagan O’Shea used the backdrop for her final SwarmTV newscast, which traced the history of the new backdrop.
While SwarmTV used to do a weekly news broadcast, individual stories have been the focus since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Lindquist said.
“This year, we had to revamp,” he said. “We changed to little news segments. The goal is to (sometime this semester) get back to weekly newscasts.”
With enrollment down a little, broadcasting and newspaper classes, with a combined total of 17 students, meet at the same time in Lindquist’s classroom near the library’s upper level. The studio is fairly small, so he restricts occupancy in it to two people at a time. Students not in journalism class have been allowed to use it for projects for other classes when it was available.