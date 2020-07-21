Openings remain at special ACT test sessions

There are still seats available at three special ACT testing sessions in Council Bluffs.

There are seven openings at sessions at 8 a.m. on Aug. 7 and 8 at Dodge Hall at Iowa Western Community College, 2700 College Road, according to a press release from the Iowa Board of Regents. Eight seats remain at a session at 8 a.m. on Aug. 14 at Dodge Hall.

To be eligible for the special testing sessions, a student must be an Iowa resident attending an Iowa high school planning to graduate in winter 2020 or spring 2021 and must be taking the test for the first time. Scores from the special testing sessions will be valid and accepted only by the three State of Iowa Regent institutions (University of Iowa, Iowa State University and University of Northern Iowa).

Students will be required to bring a photo ID, No. 2 pencil and an admission ticket and may bring an approved calculator. No mechanical pencils, books, dictionaries, highlighters, colored pens, correction fluid, smart watches, recording or internet devices, cell phones, fitness bands, scratch paper or tobacco will be allowed.

Participants will be screened for fever and other COVID-19 symptoms before entry and must wear facial coverings to the testing site and throughout the exam.

The testing fee is $80 per person. For more information and to register, go to iowaregents.uiowa.edu/bor-campus-act. The Council Bluffs office of the Western Iowa Regents Resource Center may be reached at 712-366-3647.

