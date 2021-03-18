Paraeducator Schroeder honored by Council Bluffs Schools

Jackie Schroeder, a paraeducator at Hoover Elementary School, was named Support Staff Member of the Month of November.
She received the award during the Jan. 26 board of education meeting.
The person who nominated her called her a “model paraeducator and an excellent ambassador for the district.”
“Jackie is such a hard worker,” the person wrote. “Not only does she do an amazing job with the ELP students she supports, she seeks out opportunities to help others and always has a positive attitude.
“Jackie will often purchase class rewards to help motivate students to succeed,” the person continued. “She will take time out of her day to get to know what students are interested in, and then does research on the topic so she can make a positive connection with the student.”
Schroeder emphasized that it’s a team effort.
“It’s not a one-person team,” she said. “I have an awesome team, and we work so well together.”
Schroeder has been a paraeducator for seven years. She started out working with autistic children at Rue Elementary and moved to Hoover about two and a half years ago. Now, she works with students with various kinds of disabilities.
Seeing students grow in their abilities makes the job rewarding, Schroeder said.
“I think it’s seeing the kids achieving the goals we set,” she said, and “seeing them feel proud that they can do that.”
Schroeder serves on the Para Advisory Board, which meets monthly to go over concerns. The group includes paraeducators from throughout the district, she said.
“That’s good, because a problem someone has somewhere else we might have here,” she said. “We figure out what kinds of things we need to do or that would help.”
Schroeder said she has thought about going back to school to become a special education teacher but has no immediate plans to do that.
“It could be something for after my kids are gone,” she said.
She has two boys — a sophomore and a seventh-grader, she said.
Schroeder taught dance in high school and earned an associate degree in human services at Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Nebraska. She managed two group homes for intellectually challenged adults for about four years. She decided working in education would fit with her sons’ schedules better.