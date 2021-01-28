Parents asked for input on reaching Council Bluffs district goals

The Council Bluffs Community School District is inviting parents to provide input on its strategic goals.

The district is asking parents and guardians of its students to respond to five online questions as part of a ThoughtExchange survey that will be available through Monday. 1. An email message with links to the questions was sent out Tuesday.

“This survey is designed to look forward,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo says in the message. “You may know that the board of education adopted four strategic goals and measurable action steps in 2019, so it’s now time to consider the continuation or addition of goals. This is where you will play an important role.”

“We really believe it’s important to provide an opportunity for parents and even community members and staff to have a voice,” Murillo told the Nonpareil. “We’d really like to have their feedback, have their insights on how we could improve the schools and share how we’re improving on those goals.”

The past year has slowed progress toward some of the goals; but now that students are attending in person full time again, she believes progress will pick up.