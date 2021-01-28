Parents asked for input on reaching Council Bluffs district goals

The Council Bluffs Community School District is inviting parents to provide input on its strategic goals.
The district is asking parents and guardians of its students to respond to five online questions as part of a ThoughtExchange survey that will be available through Monday. 1. An email message with links to the questions was sent out Tuesday.
“This survey is designed to look forward,” Superintendent Vickie Murillo says in the message. “You may know that the board of education adopted four strategic goals and measurable action steps in 2019, so it’s now time to consider the continuation or addition of goals. This is where you will play an important role.”
“We really believe it’s important to provide an opportunity for parents and even community members and staff to have a voice,” Murillo told the Nonpareil. “We’d really like to have their feedback, have their insights on how we could improve the schools and share how we’re improving on those goals.”
The past year has slowed progress toward some of the goals; but now that students are attending in person full time again, she believes progress will pick up.
The first four questions ask what additional things the district should do to advance a particular goal. The fifth asks for suggestions for additional focus areas. Participants also have an opportunity to rate the ideas other respondents have entered (names are not given).
The school district evaluates academic achievement with the Measures of Academic Progress assessment. All students in kindergarten through 11th grade take the MAP assessment every fall, winter and spring so the district can track improvement, although students were unable to take the test last spring because of school closures prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goals in the district’s Comprehensive School Improvement Plan for 2020-21 included the following:
1. By 2021, 80% of students in kindergarten through third grade will be at or above state benchmarks on the Measures of Academic Progress assessment. On the fall 2019 screening, 67% of students in kindergarten through third grade were at or above the benchmarks, Chief Academic Officer Corey Vorthmann reported to the board of education in September.
2. By winter 2021, 80% of students in kindergarten through sixth grade will be at or above benchmarks on the MAP assessment. In winter 2020, 75% of students in those grades were at or above benchmarks.
3. By 2021, 80% of students in kindergarten through 11th grade will be at or above the average, high average or high levels on the MAP assessments in reading and mathematics. On the winter 2020 MAP tests, 63% scored in the average, high average or high level in reading and 55% scored in the average, high average or high level in math. Those who score in the average range or higher are considered proficient.
Here are the first four questions from the survey:
1. What additional strategies should the district use to improve academic achievement?
2. What additional strategies should the district explore to ensure students graduate with a high school diploma plus a second credential?
3. What areas of facility improvement, renovation or construction should the district consider during the next five years?
4. What additional strategies should the district consider to meet the mental health needs of students?
Parents are asked to respond to at least two or three of the questions, if they don’t have time to answer all of them. Specific directions are given in the message and in the survey itself.