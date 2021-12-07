Peterson joins Lewis Central Community Schools Board of Education

The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education welcomed a new member Monday and said farewell to a departing one.

Erin Peterson, elected in the Nov. 2 city-school election, was sworn in and Travis Houseton, whom she edged out, gracefully bowed out.

Peterson grew up in Omaha and Millard but has lived in Council Bluffs for 16 years. She has children in second and fourth grades attending Lewis Central Schools.

Houseton is an alumnus of Lewis Central High School and has a daughter attending the high school. He was appointed to the board in April 2020 to finish the term of former member Randy Portrey, who resigned to pursue a position as the district’s operations director, which he now holds. Houseton was seeking his first full term on the board.

“I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve on the board,” he said.

Houseton said he felt that everyone at Lewis Central truly cared about the students.

Superintendent Eric Knost said he appreciated that Houseton had been a consistent advocate for students.

Once Peterson had been sworn in, the new board re-elected Dorene Scheffel president and Daryl Weilage vice president. Andrea Raes was again appointed board secretary-treasurer.

