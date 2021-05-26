Pettepier on target with academics, basketball

McKenna Pettepier, who will graduate Sunday from Lewis Central High School, has earned good marks in the classroom, and has also made her mark in the athletic arena.

She ranks first in Lewis Central’s Class of 2021 with a GPA of 4.314. She has been recognized as a Governor’s Scholar and has been awarded a presidential academic scholarship and basketball athletic scholarship from College of Saint Mary, a Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Memorial Scholarship and an American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship. She also earned the Bob and Dee Humphrey Memorial scholarship and the American Citizenship Award from the Iowa State Bar Association.

McKenna is president of the National Honor Society, involved in student council and a member of 5-Star, a leadership group at Lewis Central.

Basketball has been a big part of McKenna’s life.

“I’ve played basketball for all four years of high school and started playing when I was 4 years old,” she said. “I’m the youngest of five kids, so I pretty much grew up on the court/field, considering my older siblings played football, soccer, basketball, track and volleyball. I loved going to all of their games and watching.”