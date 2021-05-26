Pettepier on target with academics, basketball

McKenna Pettepier, who will graduate Sunday from Lewis Central High School, has earned good marks in the classroom, and has also made her mark in the athletic arena.
She ranks first in Lewis Central’s Class of 2021 with a GPA of 4.314. She has been recognized as a Governor’s Scholar and has been awarded a presidential academic scholarship and basketball athletic scholarship from College of Saint Mary, a Warren N. and Cecile D. Wells Memorial Scholarship and an American Legion Auxiliary Scholarship. She also earned the Bob and Dee Humphrey Memorial scholarship and the American Citizenship Award from the Iowa State Bar Association.
McKenna is president of the National Honor Society, involved in student council and a member of 5-Star, a leadership group at Lewis Central.
Basketball has been a big part of McKenna’s life.
“I’ve played basketball for all four years of high school and started playing when I was 4 years old,” she said. “I’m the youngest of five kids, so I pretty much grew up on the court/field, considering my older siblings played football, soccer, basketball, track and volleyball. I loved going to all of their games and watching.”
“My fourth-grade year, I started playing club basketball and pretty much fell in love with the game,” McKenna continued. “I liked to play one-on-one in the driveway with my older brothers a lot, too, and I think it made me more competitive. Basketball was faster-paced than the other sports I grew up playing, and I loved that.”
McKenna has been named to the Nonpareil All-City Basketball Team and the Hawkeye 10 Conference All-Academic team. She played on the Northwest team for the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game.
“One of my favorite highlights was being a state runner-up in basketball,” she said of her junior season. “It was a very memorable experience. I was also on Homecoming Court this year, which was a ton of fun!”
McKenna also played volleyball her freshman year and soccer for two years, but her favorite sport is basketball.
“There’s always something I can improve on, and I know when I’m older I will still enjoy just shooting hoops at the gym or in my driveway,” she said.
McKenna volunteers at her church and helped build a house for a family in need during a mission trip to Tijuana, Mexico. She has also volunteered at Mohm’s Place. She has been involved with Fellowship of Christian Athletes at the high school.
McKenna plans to study nursing at College of Saint Mary — and play basketball.
“I will get my Bachelor of Science in nursing,” she said. “I can see myself as a pediatric or geriatric nurse in the future.”