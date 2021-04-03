 Skip to main content
Photos: Heartland Christian School students donate more than 2,400 boxes and bags of cereal to homeless shelters
Photos: Heartland Christian School students donate more than 2,400 boxes and bags of cereal to homeless shelters

20210403_new_heartlandcereal_1

Heartland Christian School students and staff watch as a domino track of donated cereal boxes spills over throughout the school on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Carolyn Parton, principal of the high school, said the students worked hard the past few weeks to collect donated boxes of cereal to benefit New Visions Homeless Services and Mohm’s Place. She said they had an initial goal of 1,000 boxes and bags but ended up bringing in more than 2,400. The students celebrated the occasion by lining all the boxes up in a domino track across the school and knocking it down. The students with the most boxes donated — Ariya Wickwire, Jacob Utz, Sawyer Caddell, Lane Townsned and Kash Boone — got to shoot off confetti cannons outside the school to cap off the event.
20210403_new_heartlandcereal_2

Heartland Christian School students and staff celebrate with confetti cannons outside the school before loading thousands of cereal boxes and bags into a truck to deliver to New Visions Homeless Services on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Carolyn Parton, principal of the high school, said the students worked hard the past few weeks to collect donated boxes of cereal to benefit Mohm’s Place. She said they had an initial goal of 1,000 boxes and bags but ended up bringing in more than 2,400. The students celebrated the occasion by lining all the boxes up in a domino track across the school and knocking it down. The students with the most boxes donated — Ariya Wickwire, Jacob Utz, Sawyer Caddell, Lane Townsned and Kash Boone — got to shoot off the confetti cannons.
20210403_new_heartlandcereal_3

Heartland Christian School eighth-grader Dominick Pauley, right, and his fellow students set up a domino track of donated cereal boxes throughout the school on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Carolyn Parton, principal of the high school, said the students worked hard the past few weeks to collect donated boxes of cereal to benefit New Visions Homeless Services and Mohm’s Place. She said they had an initial goal of 1,000 boxes and bags but ended up bringing in more than 2,400. The students celebrated the occasion by lining all the boxes up in a domino track across the school and knocking it down. The students with the most boxes donated — Ariya Wickwire, Jacob Utz, Sawyer Caddell, Lane Townsned and Kash Boone — got to shoot off confetti cannons outside the school to cap off the event.

20210403_new_heartlandcereal_4

Heartland Christian School students watch as a domino track of donated cereal boxes spills over throughout the school on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Carolyn Parton, principal of the high school, said the students worked hard the past few weeks to collect donated boxes of cereal to benefit New Visions Homeless Services and Mohm’s Place. She said they had an initial goal of 1,000 boxes and bags but ended up bringing in more than 2,400. The students celebrated the occasion by lining all the boxes up in a domino track across the school and knocking it down. The students with the most boxes donated — Ariya Wickwire, Jacob Utz, Sawyer Caddell, Lane Townsned and Kash Boone — got to shoot off confetti cannons outside the school to cap off the event.
20210403_new_heartlandcereal_5

Heartland Christian School sophomore Brahn Glasnapp reaches out to collect a row of fallen boxes as students set up a domino track of donated cereal boxes throughout the school on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Carolyn Parton, principal of the high school, said the students worked hard the past few weeks to collect donated boxes of cereal to benefit New Visions Homeless Services and Mohm’s Place. She said they had an initial goal of 1,000 boxes and bags but ended up bringing in more than 2,400. The students celebrated the occasion by lining all the boxes up in a domino track across the school and knocking it down. The students with the most boxes donated — Ariya Wickwire, Jacob Utz, Sawyer Caddell, Lane Townsned and Kash Boone — got to shoot off confetti cannons outside the school to cap off the event.
20210403_new_heartlandcereal_6

Heartland Christian School students and staff watch as a domino track of donated cereal boxes spills over throughout the school on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Carolyn Parton, principal of the high school, said the students worked hard the past few weeks to collect donated boxes of cereal to benefit New Visions Homeless Services and Mohm’s Place. She said they had an initial goal of 1,000 boxes and bags but ended up bringing in more than 2,400. The students celebrated the occasion by lining all the boxes up in a domino track across the school and knocking it down. The students with the most boxes donated — Ariya Wickwire, Jacob Utz, Sawyer Caddell, Lane Townsned and Kash Boone — got to shoot off confetti cannons outside the school to cap off the event.
20210403_new_heartlandcereal_7

Heartland Christian School sixth-grader Avery Beck and his fellow students set up a domino track of donated cereal boxes throughout the school on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Carolyn Parton, principal of the high school, said the students worked hard the past few weeks to collect donated boxes of cereal to benefit New Visions Homeless Services and Mohm’s Place. She said they had an initial goal of 1,000 boxes and bags but ended up bringing in more than 2,400. The students celebrated the occasion by lining all the boxes up in a domino track across the school and knocking it down. The students with the most boxes donated — Ariya Wickwire, Jacob Utz, Sawyer Caddell, Lane Townsned and Kash Boone — got to shoot off confetti cannons outside the school to cap off the event.
