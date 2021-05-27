 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: Rue Elementary celebrates last day of school
PHOTOS: Rue Elementary celebrates last day of school

20210528_new_ruelastday_2

Rue Elementary School special education teacher Megan Marten, center, hugs fifth-grader Kimberly Esquivel following the final bell of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer
20210528_new_ruelastday_1

Rue Elementary School health associate Pam Hunt, top, hugs first-grader Lexi Davis following the final bell of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

20210528_new_ruelastday_3

Rue Elementary School teachers and staff make some noise as students exit the building following the final bell of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
20210528_new_ruelastday_4

Teacher Jill Hans hugs Cannon Huntoon, right, as Rue Elementary School students, teachers and staff celebrate following the final bell of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
20210528_new_ruelastday_5

Rue Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Susan Steckis, right, hugs Brandon Schupp as students exit the building following the final bell of the school year for the Council Bluffs Community School District on Thursday, May 27, 2021.
