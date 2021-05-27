PHOTOS: Rue Elementary celebrates last day of school

Support Local Journalism
McKenna Pettepier, who will graduate Sunday from Lewis Central High School, has earned good marks in the classroom, and has also made her mark…
What do you do when you’ve done everything you can at your high school?
The Lewis Central Community School District Board of Education approved modest raises for classified employees and administrators for 2021-22 …
Summer is a time to complete repair and maintenance projects for Lewis Central Community School District and many others.
On the first day of Lewis Central Community School District’s policy of considering masks optional, a parent spoke up at a Board of Education …
“Little did I know that I’d get to do all this. COVID flipped the world around in matter of days and weeks. One day I didn’t have to wear a mask; the next day, I had to put on a full-fledged PPE suit,” Aliana Schoone said.
"For many, this opportunity to live more freely is one of joy and relief," Chancellor Ronnie Green wrote in an email to the UNL campus community on Friday. "It's also a moment that came sooner than some expected."
DES MOINES — Iowa schools are no longer able to require staff or students to wear face masks during the school day, thanks to a new order that was passed in the final hours of the 2021 legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds just after midnight Thursday morning, mere hours before the next school day was to start.
