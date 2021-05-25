 Skip to main content
PHOTOS: St. Albert graduation brings excitement
PHOTOS: St. Albert graduation brings excitement

20210526_new_sagrad_1

Maddie Estell, center, and her fellow graduates perform the turning of the tassels during the St. Albert High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021. St. Albert’s Class of 2021 was made up of 39 seniors who, to date, have earned more than $1.1 million in college scholarship money, according to St. Albert Catholic Schools President Anne Rohling.
20210526_new_sagrad_2

Greg Fagan, left, and Emma Gardner, at right, enter during the processional in the St. Albert High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021. St. Albert’s Class of 2021 was made up of 39 seniors who, to date, have earned more than $1.1 million in college scholarship money, according to St. Albert Catholic Schools President Anne Rohling.
20210526_new_sagrad_3

From left, Jeff Miller, Senior Class President Anna Schewe and Student Council President Grace Garrigan serve as the senior honor speakers during the St. Albert High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021. St. Albert’s Class of 2021 was made up of 39 seniors who, to date, have earned more than $1.1 million in college scholarship money, according to St. Albert Catholic Schools President Anne Rohling.
20210526_new_sagrad_4

Allie Petry walks to the stage to receive her diploma during the St. Albert High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021. St. Albert’s Class of 2021 was made up of 39 seniors who, to date, have earned more than $1.1 million in college scholarship money, according to St. Albert Catholic Schools President Anne Rohling.

20210526_new_sagrad_5

A family member records the processional on her phone during the St. Albert High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021. St. Albert’s Class of 2021 was made up of 39 seniors who, to date, have earned more than $1.1 million in college scholarship money, according to St. Albert Catholic Schools President Anne Rohling.
20210526_new_sagrad_6

Greg Fagan, center, and his fellow graduates exit the gymnasium following the St. Albert High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021. St. Albert’s Class of 2021 was made up of 39 seniors who, to date, have earned more than $1.1 million in college scholarship money, according to St. Albert Catholic Schools President Anne Rohling.
20210526_new_sagrad_7

Graduates join the rest of Soundsations to perform Z. Randall Stroope’s “Omnia Sol (Let Your Heart Be Staid)” during the St. Albert High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021. St. Albert’s Class of 2021 was made up of 39 seniors who, to date, have earned more than $1.1 million in college scholarship money, according to St. Albert Catholic Schools President Anne Rohling.
20210526_new_sagrad_8

The Rev. Chuck Kottas, center, is inducted into the St. Albert Hall of Recognition by President Anne Rohling, at left, during the St. Albert High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021. St. Albert’s Class of 2021 was made up of 39 seniors who, to date, have earned more than $1.1 million in college scholarship money, according to Rohling.
20210526_new_sagrad_9

Student Council President Grace Garrigan welcomes her fellow graduates and guests during the St. Albert High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021. St. Albert’s Class of 2021 was made up of 39 seniors who, to date, have earned more than $1.1 million in college scholarship money, according to St. Albert Catholic Schools President Anne Rohling.
20210526_new_sagrad_10

St. Albert Catholic Schools President Anne Rohlingaddresses the graduates during the St. Albert High School commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 23, 2021. St. Albert’s Class of 2021 was made up of 39 seniors who, to date, have earned more than $1.1 million in college scholarship money, according to Rohling.
