PHOTOS: St. Albert ice cream social

020622-cbn-news-ice-cream-p2

St. Albert Elementary School kindergartener Collin Hannan gets a cherry on top of his ice cream as the school celebrates the end of Catholic Schools Week with a tasty treat on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020622-cbn-news-ice-cream-p1

St. Albert Elementary School kindergartener Jennifer Villegas, center, and her classmates enjoy some ice cream as the school celebrates the end of Catholic Schools Week with a tasty treat on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020622-cbn-news-ice-cream-p3

Kindergarten classroom associate Wendy Sheffield, right, places a cherry on a cup of ice cream for St. Albert Elementary School third-grader Emmett Reikofski, left, as the school celebrates the end of Catholic Schools Week with a tasty treat on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020622-cbn-news-ice-cream-p4

Wisthiana Scherer drizzles chocolate on cups of ice cream for St. Albert Elementary School students as the school celebrates the end of Catholic Schools Week with a tasty treat on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020622-cbn-news-ice-cream-p5

St. Albert Elementary School kindergarteners James Marsh, top right, Jett Shea, at left, and their classmates enjoy some ice cream as the school celebrates the end of Catholic Schools Week with a tasty treat on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020622-cbn-news-ice-cream-p6

St. Albert Catholic Schools students are served ice cream with plenty of fixings as the school celebrates the end of Catholic Schools Week with a tasty treat on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020622-cbn-news-ice-cream-p7

Staff members and parent volunteers serve up ice cream with plenty of fixings to St. Albert Elementary School students as they celebrate the end of Catholic Schools Week with a tasty treat on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020622-cbn-news-ice-cream-p8

St. Albert Elementary School kindergartener Hayden Murphy, left, and his classmates line up for ice cream as the school celebrates the end of Catholic Schools Week with a tasty treat on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020622-cbn-news-ice-cream-p9

Kindergarten classroom associate Wendy Sheffield, right, offer whipped cream and cherries to top off cups of ice cream for St. Albert Elementary School students as the school celebrates the end of Catholic Schools Week with a tasty treat on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
020622-cbn-news-ice-cream-p10

St. Albert Elementary School kindergartener Maricruz Varela-Avalos and her classmates enjoy some ice cream as the school celebrates the end of Catholic Schools Week with a tasty treat on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.
