PHOTOS: St. Albert ice cream social

DES MOINES — Eight Iowa school districts including Linn-Mar are violating a judicial order by not reinstating face mask requirements, the American Civil Liberties Union’s state chapter asserted in a letter sent Friday to those districts.
After several years of planning for a multibillion-dollar project on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus, some of that work is about to begin.
DES MOINES — Individuals with a bachelor’s degree and three years of work experience would have a faster route to getting a teacher’s license under a proposal introduced by Republicans in the Iowa House.
The idea of ending the test has gained steam among some lawmakers, educators and teachers college professors. Support has been boosted by a teacher shortage that's been exacerbated by the pandemic.
“Our campus community now has access to 150,000 free KN95 masks. That should be enough to get us through this most current wave of COVID-19 infections," a UNL leader said.
UNL said a total of 2,011 students, faculty and staff -- roughly 11.4% of the 17,710 saliva-samples submitted -- tested positive for COVID between Jan. 14-20, the final week of mandatory re-entry testing on campus.
Banned concepts under the bill include that one sex or race is inherently superior to another, that the U.S. or Nebraska are "fundamentally or systemically racist or sexist," among others.
Some of the community’s future health care workers are starting their training in Council Bluffs Community School District’s certified nurse a…
A transportation employee noticed the student walking through a parking lot at the district's bus yard Tuesday morning.
