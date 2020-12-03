Priest with southwest Iowa ties faces restrictions

An Iowa priest who served in southwest Iowa early in his career has been restricted by Des Moines Bishop William Joensen after an investigation found evidence of sexual misconduct.
The Rev. Robert “Bud” Grant, who has been on administrative leave since March, will return to ministry with restrictions and supervision, with the approval of the school and Davenport Bishop Thomas Zinkula. He is a faculty member at St. Ambrose University in Davenport and a sacramental minister at St. Andrew Parish in Bluegrass.
The investigation followed an allegation of sexual abuse of a minor during the early 1990s, according to a press release from the Catholic Diocese of Des Moines. Since the investigation began in March, Joensen and the diocesan Allegation Review Committee gathered and reviewed evidence, including the initial complaint, examined an investigative report produced by a third party and consulted with experts in church law. The state attorney general’s office and law enforcement in Polk, Pottawattamie and Scott Counties are aware of the allegation of behavior occurring in the early 1990s.
“The investigation clearly established that the allegation did not meet the criteria of sexual abuse of a minor as defined by church law at the time of the incident, because the complainant was above majority age,” the press release stated. “However, it was also established that Father Grant engaged in behavior in select instances in the early 1990s that violated the Sixth Commandment and his priestly promises.”
Joensen issued the following restrictions:
• Grant is not to touch anyone younger than 24 years old, except when exchanging the sign of peace or offering a blessing
• All one-to-one ministry with individuals younger than 24 must be in an accessible space visible to the public
• No individual meeting in a rectory, parish, academic or other setting is permitted when no one else is present in the building or natural space
• Any offsite ministry, course-related or social gatherings with individuals younger than 24 can only be done with an adult older than 24 present
The restrictions will be in place for one year, to be reviewed and adjusted as necessary. Church law does not allow for perpetual restrictions in this situation, the press release stated.
In addition, Grant agreed to a monitor, who will supervise his activities, and is not to engage in any ministry beyond his current assignments without express permission from Joensen.
Grant was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Des Moines in 1984. He attended St. Albert Catholic School, St. Ambrose University and the Gregorian University in Rome. He holds a doctorate from the University of Iowa in religious studies. After ordination, he served in team ministry in three Shelby County parishes: St. Mary in Portsmouth, St. Mary in Panama and St. Boniface in Westphalia. He served on the faculty at St. Albert High School from 1988-1994. Since then, he has served on the faculty at St. Ambrose. He has served as a sacramental minister at St. Andrew since 2008.
Victims of sexual abuse by clergy and their families are encouraged to contact diocesan Victim Assistance Advocate Sam Porter for counseling opportunities or to file a complaint. He can be reached at sam.porter@polkcounty.gov or 515-286-2024.
