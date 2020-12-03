Priest with southwest Iowa ties faces restrictions

Joensen issued the following restrictions:

• Grant is not to touch anyone younger than 24 years old, except when exchanging the sign of peace or offering a blessing

• All one-to-one ministry with individuals younger than 24 must be in an accessible space visible to the public

• No individual meeting in a rectory, parish, academic or other setting is permitted when no one else is present in the building or natural space

• Any offsite ministry, course-related or social gatherings with individuals younger than 24 can only be done with an adult older than 24 present

The restrictions will be in place for one year, to be reviewed and adjusted as necessary. Church law does not allow for perpetual restrictions in this situation, the press release stated.

In addition, Grant agreed to a monitor, who will supervise his activities, and is not to engage in any ministry beyond his current assignments without express permission from Joensen.