Registration still open for Council Bluffs Schools' education ‘lunch’

It’s not too late to register for the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s Education Is Everyone’s Business Luncheon.

The annual event will be held virtually from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 18.

It will feature updates from foundation Executive Director Chris LaFerla and Superintendent Vickie Murillo, the announcement of the Community Impact Award winner and a keynote address by Dr. Jody Carrington.

A psychologist, Carrington speaks on the importance of relationships – which she began in her work with educators.

Although she is a child psychologist, Carrington rarely treats children, according to her official bio. The answer lies, she believes, in the people who “hold” them. Some of her favorites include educators, parents, first responders and foster parents.

According to information from the district, before Carrington started her own practice and public speaking, she worked at the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on the inpatient and day treatment units, where she worked with families with some of the difficult stories. They taught her the most important lesson: We are wired to do hard things. We can handle those hard things so much easier when we remember this: We are wired for connection.