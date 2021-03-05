Registration still open for Council Bluffs Schools' education ‘lunch’

It’s not too late to register for the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s Education Is Everyone’s Business Luncheon.
The annual event will be held virtually from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 18.
It will feature updates from foundation Executive Director Chris LaFerla and Superintendent Vickie Murillo, the announcement of the Community Impact Award winner and a keynote address by Dr. Jody Carrington.
A psychologist, Carrington speaks on the importance of relationships – which she began in her work with educators.
Although she is a child psychologist, Carrington rarely treats children, according to her official bio. The answer lies, she believes, in the people who “hold” them. Some of her favorites include educators, parents, first responders and foster parents.
According to information from the district, before Carrington started her own practice and public speaking, she worked at the Alberta Children’s Hospital in Calgary, Alberta, Canada on the inpatient and day treatment units, where she worked with families with some of the difficult stories. They taught her the most important lesson: We are wired to do hard things. We can handle those hard things so much easier when we remember this: We are wired for connection.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts with Distinction from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Alberta and completed a yearlong internship with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. During that time, she worked alongside families struggling with chronic illness at the Ronald McDonald House. She received her master’s degree and PhD in psychology at the University of Regina in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada before completing her residency in Nova Scotia, Canada.
Carrington’s first book, “Kids These Days: A Game Plan for (Re)Connecting with Those We Teach, Lead & Love,” was released in 2019. It is now on Amazon’s Best Sellers List.
The presenting sponsor for the event is TS Institute, and the Platform Sponsor is the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation.
Space is limited. To register for the luncheon, go to the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation website at cbsf.org and click on “luncheon.”