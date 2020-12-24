Relief grants to fuel training at Iowa Western, CHI Health

Two welding stations with generators are being mounted on a customized flatbed truck to create the open-air lab, said Starlyn Perdue, director of economic development at the college. The work is being done by TiNik Inc. of Oakland.

The college also purchased a trailer from H&H Trailers of Clarinda that can be used to haul supplies, including gas canisters, welder tips, etc., Perdue said.

“We were able to use local companies,” she said.

The total cost is expected to be about $152,000, she said. The rest will be spent on supplies, including personal protective equipment.

The collaboration between the company and the college on the apprenticeship is in its fifth year, Perdue said.

“The majority of it is hands-on at Owen,” she said, adding that part of it is classroom learning at Iowa Western.

The apprenticeship is based on 144 hours per year for three years, but Perdue said the program is accelerated so the overall length is only two years. Four to eight students can go through the program at a time, but generally there are only four or five.