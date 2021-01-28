Required in-person education option approved by lawmakers, signed by governor

Although Lewis Central Community School District has also been holding full-time, in-person school throughout the school year, Superintendent Eric Knost has a different point of view.

“I think those decisions should be left to the local elected boards of education, who are much more closely connected to their school communities than those residing at the state Capitol,” he said. “This should be a matter of local control.”

Republicans, including Reynolds, support the proposal, saying students and families should have the option of being in the classroom full-time during the COVID-19 pandemic, even in districts where local school and public health officials have not deemed that to be safe.

Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, said last week that while he supports local control, “unfortunately this past fall we had extremely bad actors. I would point to Des Moines Public Schools.”

The Des Moines district maintained virtual-only instruction for most of the school year despite directives from Reynolds. Dawson said he thinks students, especially elementary school students, need an in-person option.

Democrats oppose the measure, saying local leaders — not state lawmakers — know best how to operate their schools with staff’s and students’ education and safety in mind.