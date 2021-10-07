Restraining order on school mask mandate ban set to expire Monday

The plan calls for requiring masks only at specific buildings that reach a 3% positivity rate and only for two weeks at a time, Knost said.

“If any building has a rolling three-day average on Friday that meets a threshold of 3% or higher, we would require mask utilization for an incremental time of the next two weeks (just that building),” he said in the letter. “At the end of the two-week period, if the three-day rolling average is below 3%, the building would return to a voluntary mask protocol.”

However, the district might impose a mask requirement in the middle of the week, if the positivity rate in a building suddenly surged to 5%, Knost said. Again, the policy would only apply to that building and only for two weeks, pending a review of the positivity rate.

“If our numbers were to get this high, masks may be our least concern, assuming we would have many staff out with COVID as well,” he said.

While mask requirements under the new policy would be targeted and temporary, it appears that they would still be illegal, if the state’s law banning mask mandates were upheld.

As of Thursday, Council Bluffs Community School District had 21 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer. Lewis Central had 19 cases throughout the district, Knost said. Both are well below 3%.

