Restraining order on school mask mandate ban set to expire Monday

Monday will be another day of reckoning for Iowa’s public school districts as a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the state’s ban on school mask mandates either expires or is extended again.
Either outcome is likely to alarm one side or the other in the great mask debate.
A group of parents and The Arc of Iowa, a group that defends the civil rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, filed the federal lawsuit against the state on Sept. 3. On Sept. 13, Judge Robert Pratt issued a temporary restraining order barring the state from enforcing the law against school mask mandates. The temporary restraining order was set to expire on Sept. 27, but Pratt extended it to Oct. 11.
In the order, Pratt said that the law substantially increases the risk of children with health conditions of contracting COVID-19.
“Because Plaintiffs have shown that Iowa Code section 280.31’s ban on mask mandates in schools substantially increases their risk of contracting the virus that causes COVID-19 and that due to their various medical conditions they are at an increased risk of severe illness or death, Plaintiffs have demonstrated that an irreparable harm exists,” he wrote.
Pratt said that, almost 40 years earlier, the U.S. Supreme Court recognized that, regardless of citizenship status, denying school-age children a free public education violates the U.S. Constitution.
Since the restraining order, at least 27 school districts have implemented -- or re-implemented -- mask requirements or expectations, including most of the state’s largest: Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Ames, Ankeny, Johnston, Urbandale, West Des Moines and many others. In Council Bluffs, staff, students and visitors were expected to wear masks during school hours (when physical distancing is not possible) beginning on Sept. 15 -- two days after the order was issued.
Lewis Central Community School District, which had a board-approved mask mandate during the 2020-21 school year until it was outlawed near the end of the year, has not had one this year -- nor did it rush to implement one when the temporary order was issued.
On Sept. 20, Lewis Central Superintendent Eric Knost announced a plan that is designed to be a compromise between the pro- and anti-mask positions during a meeting of the Board of Education. He informed parents the following day in an email message.
“We monitor our COVID numbers on a daily basis, and we pay a lot of attention to numbers rising and falling in specific buildings over a multiple-day period,” he said in the message. “We have no plans to put a districtwide mask mandate for everyone in place at this time, as some of our buildings currently have extremely low numbers. We will continue monitoring each separate building, paying specific attention to our rolling three-day averages at the end of each week. We would be monitoring for a threshold of 3% positivity rate within the student and staff population of each building.”
The plan calls for requiring masks only at specific buildings that reach a 3% positivity rate and only for two weeks at a time, Knost said.
“If any building has a rolling three-day average on Friday that meets a threshold of 3% or higher, we would require mask utilization for an incremental time of the next two weeks (just that building),” he said in the letter. “At the end of the two-week period, if the three-day rolling average is below 3%, the building would return to a voluntary mask protocol.”
However, the district might impose a mask requirement in the middle of the week, if the positivity rate in a building suddenly surged to 5%, Knost said. Again, the policy would only apply to that building and only for two weeks, pending a review of the positivity rate.
“If our numbers were to get this high, masks may be our least concern, assuming we would have many staff out with COVID as well,” he said.
While mask requirements under the new policy would be targeted and temporary, it appears that they would still be illegal, if the state’s law banning mask mandates were upheld.
As of Thursday, Council Bluffs Community School District had 21 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff and students, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer. Lewis Central had 19 cases throughout the district, Knost said. Both are well below 3%.