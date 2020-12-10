Reynolds advocates for returning K-12 students to in-person instruction

As of Monday, 26 of Iowa’s 300-plus school districts had at least one building that was in hybrid or fully remote instruction, according to state education department data.

Reynolds said Ankeny’s hybrid schedule meets the current state law’s requirements. She said if that law is to change, it must start with state lawmakers when they return for the 2021 session in January.

“Fifty percent of in-person learning shouldn’t be a limiting factor, it should be a starting point,” Reynolds said. “Now we can use the knowledge that we’ve gained and the overwhelming evidence that now exist to get our students back in the classroom full time and make up for the learning that they’ve lost.”

Any legislative proposal would have to start with Republican state lawmakers who hold majorities in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature, which is scheduled to convene on January 11.