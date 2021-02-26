Robotics teams to face off virtually

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Everybody has the same goals,” Barnes said.

The team can also score points by putting “wobble goals” (upright pegs with a wobbly base) inside a designated square on the playing field and stacking rings on the wobble goals. Shooting a ring and knocking down a power shot lever is worth more points, and the biggest score awaits the robot that can lift up a wobble goal, reach over the wall and set it down outside the playing field.

During the first 30 seconds of the match, the robot carries out tasks it was preprogrammed to do. After that, the team’s driver has two minutes to maneuver the robot to score as many goals and bonus points as possible.

The team has to report its scores to contest officials and submit a journal — electronic, in this case — on how they made their robot work, Barnes said. Then they have to face the judges.

“When we do league championships, we always do judge interviews,” she said.

Besides designing and building robots, practicing with them and troubleshooting, Thunderstruck team members have reached out to younger robot buffs, Barnes said.

“Some of the kids on the team worked with the elementary robotics team to try and help them with their robots,” she said.

After all, members of the elementary team could someday be Thunderstruck members.

