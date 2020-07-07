Rue's Moran named CB Principal of the Year

The Iowa Department of Education nominated Rue as a National Blue Ribbon School in the Exemplary High Performing School category. According to the department, Rue is among the top 15% of Iowa schools to demonstrate sustainable academic growth in English/language arts and math.

When the announcement was made in February, Moran called it “amazing news.”

“Our Rue team strives for excellence every day, and this recognition honors the hard work and dedication of our outstanding staff and students,” he said. “This nomination is evidence of the district’s focus on high-quality instructional practices, an engaging curriculum and the practice of holding all students to high standards.”

The student population at the school has been growing, Moran said. Last year, enrollment was more than 400 students — one of the highest levels since the early 2000s, he said.

Moran came to the district in 2004 and started as a teacher at Edison Elementary School. After five years, he moved to Wilson Middle School, where he taught math and science for two years. During his third year at Wilson, he became a secondary math instructional coach. He was assistant basketball coach at Wilson for two years and assistant soccer coach at Abraham Lincoln High School for two years. He gave up coaching when he became a principal.