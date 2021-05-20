Schewe, very active at St. Albert, now ready for new challenges

Outside the classroom, she played on the St. Albert girls tennis team, which recently won a share of the Hawkeye 10 conference title for the first time in school history. She competed on the Lewis Central High School swim team, which she participates in because St. Albert doesn’t have its own team.

Anna sang in concert choir and the Soundsations honor choir and played saxophone in the band. She has participated in theater throughout high school and was stage manager for the spring production of “Just a High School Play” – the school’s first live theater presentation since before the COVID-19 pandemic. She was part of a Short Film production that earned a Division I rating at Large Group Speech Contest.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To make her senior year even sweeter, she was elected prom queen!

Anna has spent many of her study hall periods this year volunteering for middle school science teacher Tarra Wiederin, who is also her science bowl coach. She helped transfer class materials from paper to online format, set up labs and other odds and ends.

Anna and Joseph Goltl co-wrote a mystery, “The Wild Spectacular Adventures of James Brady,” a spoof on the James Bond movies named with a friend in mind, and integrated it with the band concert Tuesday night.

“It was so much fun,” she said.