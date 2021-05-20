Schewe, very active at St. Albert, now ready for new challenges

What do you do when you’ve done everything you can at your high school?
Go to college.
Anna Schewe, a member of the St. Albert High School Class of 2021, has done just about everything at her school. She has participated in student council, National Honor Society, sports, music, theater, robotics, science bowl and sometimes Spanish bowl.
She finished her high school career as president of the senior class, vice president of student council and secretary of National Honor Society, having made the Gold Honor Roll every semester in high school. She was recognized as a Governor’s Scholar, a candidate for President’s Scholar, a member of the Des Moines Register Academic All-State Team and a member of the Hawkeye 10 Conference All-Academic Team. She received the John Philip Sousa Band Award, Hoff Family Scholarship, President’s Educational Award, Science Department Award and others.
Anna was one of 4,500 candidates in the Presidential Scholars Program out of almost 3.6 million students expected to graduate this spring, according to a press release from the program. Inclusion in the program is one of the highest honors bestowed on graduating high school seniors. Scholars are selected on the basis of superior academic achievement and artistic achievements, leadership qualities, strong character and involvement in community and school activities.
Outside the classroom, she played on the St. Albert girls tennis team, which recently won a share of the Hawkeye 10 conference title for the first time in school history. She competed on the Lewis Central High School swim team, which she participates in because St. Albert doesn’t have its own team.
Anna sang in concert choir and the Soundsations honor choir and played saxophone in the band. She has participated in theater throughout high school and was stage manager for the spring production of “Just a High School Play” – the school’s first live theater presentation since before the COVID-19 pandemic. She was part of a Short Film production that earned a Division I rating at Large Group Speech Contest.
To make her senior year even sweeter, she was elected prom queen!
Anna has spent many of her study hall periods this year volunteering for middle school science teacher Tarra Wiederin, who is also her science bowl coach. She helped transfer class materials from paper to online format, set up labs and other odds and ends.
Anna and Joseph Goltl co-wrote a mystery, “The Wild Spectacular Adventures of James Brady,” a spoof on the James Bond movies named with a friend in mind, and integrated it with the band concert Tuesday night.
“It was so much fun,” she said.
This summer, Anna will be working at the Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha. She was to work for them last year, but of course they were postponed because of the pandemic.
“I’m really excited to get the opportunity this year,” she said.
This fall, Anna plans to attend Simpson College, although she is not sure what she will study.
“I’ve visited the campus quite a few times,” she said. “I love the campus. The people I talked to were really passionate about the things they teach. I think (this is) a good opportunity for me to try things out and find out what I’m really interested in.”