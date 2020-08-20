Scholarship created by Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office colleagues that solved murder honors Cari Farver

The scholarship, established in May 2019 and initially funded by Avis, Doty and Kava, is currently at around 50% of its $25,000 goal, according to Kava and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. That goal would allow the fund to award scholarships in perpetuity. The award is open to traditional and non-traditional students. Noon said it will be given annually and is renewable — meaning a recipient could earn the scholarship for two years at the college.

“That has a considerable impact for a student to maintain focus on their program of study,” Noon said.

In addition to a number of television programs about Farver’s murder, writer Leslie Rule recently released “A Tangled Web” about the case after doing extensive research into Cari’s disappearance, as well as interviewing Cari’s family and the investigators who worked the case, PCCF said in a release.