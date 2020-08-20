Scholarship created by Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office colleagues that solved murder honors Cari Farver

There’s a fundraising push for the Cari Farver Memorial Scholarship Fund as a new book about the Macedonia woman’s case debuts — and as the first student to receive the scholarship begins classes at Iowa Western.
“It’s a positive thing. And something that we’ve been looking forward to for a while,” said Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office Special Deputy Anthony Kava, who serves as digital forensics and technology administrator.
Farver was murdered in November 2012 by Shanna Golyar, who for years pretended to be Farver online and in texts with Farver’s family and friends, attempting to lead them to believe Farver had left her life behind and moved to Kansas.
Kava, Investigator Jim Doty and Deputy Ryan Avis spent around two years investigating the cold case, untangling a web of digital deceit by Golyar, who targeted Farver because she was dating Golyar’s ex-boyfriend.
The case garnered national headlines, with coverage by NBC’s Dateline and Investigation Discovery channel’s True Conviction. A new documentary is expected in September, according to the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. Golyar was convicted of the murder and sentenced to life in prison in Douglas County, Nebraska, in August 2017.
In the aftermath of the conviction, Kava said the trio that cracked the case wanted to honor the memory of Farver — who was a computer programmer — with a scholarship, set up through an endowment with the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. Material provided by the foundation described Farver as a “vibrant, talented and caring woman” and noted “although Cari’s life ended abruptly, her indomitable spirit lives on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her best.”
“The thing that bugged me the most out of this case, if you search Cari’s name online, you find the person that harmed her, not a lot of information about Cari,” Kava said. “The scholarship is something we can do, even if small, to have something positive out there.”
The Cari Farver Memorial Scholarship is open to Iowa Western Community College students who live in Pottawattamie County and are pursuing a career in computer and information technology, according to Molly Noon, vice president of institutional advancement at the college.
Through PCCF, the school said its computer information technology department offers a variety of programs, touching on a number of aspects, including: application and web programming, cyber security, network and system administration, web design and development, coding, or programming. For more, go to iwcc.edu.
“It’s wonderful. We’re always honored and humbled at the same time when somebody establishes a memorial scholarship because we know what an important decision that is when deciding to honor someone,” Noon said. “We were touched when (they) reached out.”
The first $1,000 scholarship was awarded to Skylar Harris of Council Bluffs for the fall semester, which began Monday, according to Iowa Western.
“The first recipient really embodied what we were looking for,” Kava said. “Someone like Cari, a nontraditional student who’s looking to pursue a career in technology. It feels good that the scholarship is going to help somebody just like Cari.”
The scholarship, established in May 2019 and initially funded by Avis, Doty and Kava, is currently at around 50% of its $25,000 goal, according to Kava and the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation. That goal would allow the fund to award scholarships in perpetuity. The award is open to traditional and non-traditional students. Noon said it will be given annually and is renewable — meaning a recipient could earn the scholarship for two years at the college.
“That has a considerable impact for a student to maintain focus on their program of study,” Noon said.
In addition to a number of television programs about Farver’s murder, writer Leslie Rule recently released “A Tangled Web” about the case after doing extensive research into Cari’s disappearance, as well as interviewing Cari’s family and the investigators who worked the case, PCCF said in a release.
“Cari Farver was a kind and brilliant woman, and she should be remembered for all of the thousands of good days of her life rather than that last tragic morning when she met evil,” Rule said in the release. “When those who loved Cari shared their memories with me, I came to feel as if I knew her too. Cari focused on the positive, and I think she’d be pleased that a scholarship set up in her honor will bring joy to many students in the coming years. I know her family will be proud of her legacy when the Cari Farver Memorial Scholarship Fund benefits the first award recipient.”
Individuals, organizations and businesses wishing to contribute to the Cari Farver Memorial Scholarhsip Fund may contact PCCF at 712-265-7007 or can mail contributions to the office at 536 E. Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503. To donate online, visit farverscholarship.org or ourpccf.org.
“Cari’s memory is honored by creating this legacy of empowering success through education,” Donna Dostal, president and CEO of Pottawattamie County Community Foundation, said in the release. “The fact that this scholarship focuses on students that Cari would relate to and be an advocate for truly makes it special. It is a privilege to partner with Iowa Western Community College and the folks working to build the fund, which will create impact through education and tell Cari’s story for generations to come.”
