Scholarship proves timely for Iowa Western student

An Iowa Western Community College student has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship to continue his studies in diesel technology.
Collin Pries of rural Tabor was chosen to receive the DeWalt Trade Scholarship, sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker, DeWalt’s parent company, instructor Dean Giese told the college’s board of trustees during its meeting Monday. He was one of 20 recipients chosen from 1,000 applicants.
It couldn’t have come at a better time for Pries.
Pries was in his third year working at a truck repair shop last August and had registered to enter Iowa Western’s diesel technology program on Aug. 17.
But on Aug. 16, he had a setback.
Pries was working in the field on the family farm that day — a Sunday — then headed into town to do a little work at the shop. But as he approached it, he saw smoke and flames coming from the building. The owner arrived just seconds later, and they tried to pull some of the expensive equipment out of the back of the shop.
“It was pretty much fully engulfed by that time,” he said.
One thing they couldn’t get to was Pries’s toolbox. Afterwards, the tools were too badly damaged to use, he said.
“The ratchets were melted,” he said. “The wrenches got so hot they were breaking apart. That Monday morning, I was going to load up the tools and take them to school. It was devastating.”
Diesel technology students are expected to use their own tools, which can be very expensive to purchase, Giese said.
“A lot of students can’t afford them,” he said.
Pries bought some basic tools to use at school but hadn’t replaced everything. Then Giese told his students about the scholarship opportunity.
“I found the scholarship online, and I took some information to class and gave him a reference,” Giese said.
Pries found out he had won it in an email he received in October.
“I saw that email, and my jaw just dropped,” he said.
The scholarship can be used to pay tuition and school-related costs, including tools, Pries said.
“It’s going to pay for the rest of my schooling,” he said. “It’s going to fund a good portion of replacing (the tools) I had.”
In addition, Pries will be able to get a discount on his new tools through the college.
The owner of the shop where Pries was working is rebuilding, he said, but now, Pries works on trucks at Brady Smith Feed & Supply in Emerson and continues to work on his associate degree in diesel technology at Iowa Western.
“Collin has been a great student, so far,” Giese said.
There are currently about 45 students in the diesel tech program, he said. There is a “huge” demand for diesel technicians. They’re needed in the trucking, agriculture and construction industries, to name a few. All of the students who go through the program get jobs — most during their first year, he said.
Pries said when he graduates he’d like to start his own diesel repair business.