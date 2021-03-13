Scholarship proves timely for Iowa Western student

An Iowa Western Community College student has been awarded a $10,000 scholarship to continue his studies in diesel technology.

Collin Pries of rural Tabor was chosen to receive the DeWalt Trade Scholarship, sponsored by Stanley Black & Decker, DeWalt’s parent company, instructor Dean Giese told the college’s board of trustees during its meeting Monday. He was one of 20 recipients chosen from 1,000 applicants.

It couldn’t have come at a better time for Pries.

Pries was in his third year working at a truck repair shop last August and had registered to enter Iowa Western’s diesel technology program on Aug. 17.

But on Aug. 16, he had a setback.

Pries was working in the field on the family farm that day — a Sunday — then headed into town to do a little work at the shop. But as he approached it, he saw smoke and flames coming from the building. The owner arrived just seconds later, and they tried to pull some of the expensive equipment out of the back of the shop.

“It was pretty much fully engulfed by that time,” he said.

One thing they couldn’t get to was Pries’s toolbox. Afterwards, the tools were too badly damaged to use, he said.