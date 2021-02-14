 Skip to main content
School activity funds low due to COVID-19 restrictions
The Council Bluffs Community School District Board of Education took action Tuesday to try to make up for revenue activity funds have lost because of pandemic-prompted restrictions.

The board voted to request authority from the state School Budget Review Committee to transfer $44,598.03 from the district’s general fund to activity funds for Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson High Schools.

School activity departments are facing shortfalls because of revenue lost after Gov. Kim Reynolds limited audiences at athletic events to two family members for each participant, which devastated ticket and concession sales, Superintendent Vickie Murillo said.

“With fewer fans attending events, ticket sales and concession stand purchases were significantly affected, resulting in a loss of slightly more than $44,000,” she said.

“Our student activity funds have lost a lot of revenue funds from concessions,” said Dean Wilson, chief financial officer.

Schools depend on the money to pay for uniforms, equipment and other supplies, Wilson said.

Activities directors weren’t sure how to plan, given the lost revenue, Murillo said. However, the school district will not let it affect plans for spring sports or next year’s activities, she said.

“We do not want to limit the experiences for our student athletes,” she said.

Instead of cutting the activities budgets, officials will look at the revenue side, Murillo said.

“Both high schools are reviewing options for fundraising activities for the 2021-22 school year,” she said.

