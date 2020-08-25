School districts team up to promote face coverings

Council Bluffs Community School District is part of a campaign promoting the use of facial coverings at school.

All seven public school districts in Pottawattamie County -- Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut, Council Bluffs, Lewis Central, Riverside, Treynor, Tri-Center and Underwood Community School Districts -- are participating in the campaign, “Together We Can,” according to the Council Bluffs school district’s website. And they are recruiting students to promote it, according to Diane Ostrowski, chief communications officer for Council Bluffs.

Participants are developing posters, social media posts and selfies “so kids can participate in the powerful message of how a mask can keep us in school,” she said.

“We know students are very influential on their peers, and the more people wear masks, the more it’ll just become part of how we go to school,” Ostrowski said. “We’ve gotten some athletes and some leaders to participate in this.”

The campaign was made possible by grants from the Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Iowa West Foundation Southwest Iowa COVID-19 Response Fund.

