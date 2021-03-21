School officials hopeful, uncertain about latest relief package

School officials are getting their first inkling of how much their state education departments might receive from the latest COVID-19 relief package.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act on March 11.
Iowa will receive an estimated $774.5 million for K-12 education, with $697 million going to school districts, no more than $3.9 million going toward state administration and $19.4 million for other state activities, according to preliminary estimates from the Congressional Research Service.
An estimated $139.4 million of school district funds would go toward addressing the learning loss, $7.7 million would go to summer enrichment, and $7.7 million would go toward afterschool programs, a report from the Congressional Research Service stated. The Iowa Department of Education would also reserve $38.7 million to go toward learning loss.
The estimated amount for nonpublic schools would be $21.3 million.
Specific details, including exact allocation amounts, are still unavailable. Still, Lewis Central Community School District Superintendent Eric Knost is optimistic that the funding will be helpful.
“Even though there are limits that come with how stimulus money can be spent, we are always appreciative of financial resources to support our efforts in helping all kids thrive,” he said.
At this point, the school district’s plans for the funds are still hazy, Knost said.
“We are still sorting through decisions related to how we will best utilize this funding, but we will most definitely utilize it in a way to maximize our efforts around students as we move forward and out of this horrible and impactful pandemic,” he said.
Larry Gray, executive director of Heartland Christian School, was a bit more skeptical.
“Right now, we are in a holding pattern on any and all federal or state aid funds,” he said. “We spent $75,000 on our Return to Learn equipment, materials and protocol adjustments with the understanding that (federal funds) would be provided. To date, we have not been issued any funds.
“It’s been a difficult year, to say the least, with the added expenses and the drop in enrollment,” Gray said. “With that being said, we are still hopeful that (the government) will come through or this new aid package will benefit us.”
St. Albert Catholic Schools President Anne Rohling said it’s unclear how much the parochial school will receive, but noted, the money will help.
“Obviously, this has been a difficult year for our faculty and staff however they have stepped up to the challenge and have put the safety and education of our children first. Although Saint Albert Catholic has provided in-class learning, we also have remote learners. The funds could assist in recouping costs for the additional technology needed to enhance the on-line learners,” Rohling said. “Also, recognizing that the school was closed to in-class learning for the final quarter of 2020, St. Albert is continuously monitoring and working to compensate for loss in learning that the students may have experienced and additional funds would relieve that financial stress.”
Rohling added, “Also, I believe that all schools will be evaluating their air handling units and additional funding may be needed to upgrade units.”
Council Bluffs Community School District officials said it would be premature for them to comment before they know what the allocations and guidelines will be.
Nationally, the bill provides more than $122 billion for public schools and requires at least 20% to be used to address learning loss, according to the Iowa Association of School Boards. Fully 90% of funds for K-12 education will go to school districts. Money will be distributed through the Title 1 formula, as with previous stimulus legislation. The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund money could continue to be used through Sept. 30, 2023.
Thanks in part to the efforts of senators and representatives from rural states, there will be $7.1 billion to address the digital divide through the E-Rate program. The program allows schools to get huge discounts on technology-related purchases.
The bill also includes $3 billion for the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. About $2.75 billion will be set aside for governors to use for private schools, and $800 million would be reserved by the Secretary of Education for homeless children and youth.
The bill continues the use of Education Stabilization Fund programs previously authorized by the CARES Act and CRRSAA through Sept. 30, 2023.
Higher Education
Iowa would get an estimated $365,487,000 for higher education, according to the Congressional Research Service.
Like K-12 school officials, college officials still do not know what their allocations or rules will be, said Iowa Western Community College President Daniel Kinney. He said the college received $3.1 million from the original CARES Act, almost half of which went to students. In response to 1,586 applications for assistance, the college provided a little more than $1.1 million.
Iowa Western received $6.8 million from the second relief bill, but even the requirements for using that money have not arrived yet, Kinney said.
“Unfortunately, we’re still waiting for guidance from the federal government on what we can do with that,” he said.
Kinney believes Iowa Western will get about $12 million through the American Rescue Plan Act but does not know what the restrictions will be for using it.
“Hopefully, we’ll be able to utilize the money to help students succeed in college and their careers,” he said. “Our number one priority is to help students.”
The college has had extra expenses during the pandemic, as well as a loss of revenue, Kinney said.
“Unfortunately, most institutions, including Iowa Western, have seen a loss in enrollment,” he said. “The important thing is, we were able to keep our employees working.”
Nationally, the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund would get about $39.5 billion. From that amount, direct grants to public and private Institutions of Higher and postsecondary vocational institutions would total about $36 billion, the Congressional Research Service reported. Out of that, public four-year institutions would receive $18.6 billion, or about 47%, and public, 2-year institutions would receive $10.1 million, or 25.53%.
Private, nonprofit four-year colleges and universities would receive $7 billion, or 17.72%. Programs for minority-serving institutions would receive $2.9 billion, or about 8%. The remaining 2% or so would be divided among the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education, proprietary four-year schools, proprietary two-year schools, public institutions of less than two years, private nonprofit two-year schools and less than two years and proprietary less than two-year institutions.