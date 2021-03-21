School officials hopeful, uncertain about latest relief package

At this point, the school district’s plans for the funds are still hazy, Knost said.

“We are still sorting through decisions related to how we will best utilize this funding, but we will most definitely utilize it in a way to maximize our efforts around students as we move forward and out of this horrible and impactful pandemic,” he said.

Larry Gray, executive director of Heartland Christian School, was a bit more skeptical.

“Right now, we are in a holding pattern on any and all federal or state aid funds,” he said. “We spent $75,000 on our Return to Learn equipment, materials and protocol adjustments with the understanding that (federal funds) would be provided. To date, we have not been issued any funds.

“It’s been a difficult year, to say the least, with the added expenses and the drop in enrollment,” Gray said. “With that being said, we are still hopeful that (the government) will come through or this new aid package will benefit us.”

St. Albert Catholic Schools President Anne Rohling said it’s unclear how much the parochial school will receive, but noted, the money will help.