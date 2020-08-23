School officials: Local districts, not state, should make decision

Local school boards, not Gov. Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Department of Education, should decide what mode of instruction schools should use during the pandemic, officials from local districts and teachers’ unions said this past week.
“I personally am a believer in local control,” said Eric Knost, superintendent of Lewis Central Community Schools. “I think the governor and the department overstepped when they declared that school districts have to do more than 50% of their instruction in-person. If we get in a dire situation, we don’t have the authority to close the school.”
Instead, the district would have to fill out a form, submit it to the state and see if the state would approve it. The state says it would decide within 48 hours of submission, he said, but even 48 hours could increase the number of people exposed.
Vickie Murillo, superintendent of Council Bluffs Community Schools, also sees it as a local issue, she said.
“Iowa school districts should have a local decision-making authority to transition into remote learning, if the local health conditions warrant,” she said.
Shari Anderson, president of the Council Bluffs Education Association, agreed.
“The Council Bluffs Education Association appreciates local control,” she said. “Our district had a pretty good Return to Learn plan that allowed for planning and training before our governor changed the rules in July. Now the schedule is harder for everyone.”
Council Bluffs Community Schools originally planned to have students do remote learning on Mondays so teachers could have the day for planning and professional development. The district was forced to change its plan and have in-person classes on Mondays.
LoriAnn Brougham, president of the Lewis Central Education Association, also thought the decision should have been left to local districts.
“I do believe that school boards/districts should have control of whether they provide in-person or remote learning for students, because each county has different numbers of positive cases,” she said. “It is inappropriate to make a decision for all districts in the state when there are such vast differences between areas of the state.
“I will say, however, that my district is doing a great job of putting as many safety protocols in place as possible, and we are ready to do anything we can to keep our students and staff safe,” Brougham said. “It is a fluid situation, and great flexibility is needed on all sides. It is disappointing we are not seeing that flexibility at the state level.”
Lewis Central is requiring all staff and students to wear face coverings and practice social distancing as they are able, Knost said.
“We know we can’t social distance all the time, and that’s why our board felt so strongly that we needed to mandate the masks,” he said.
“I think Council Bluffs is working to accommodate the needs of students, parents and staff, and Governor Reynolds did not help,” Anderson said.
“We had made the decision to begin the school year in the hybrid phase before the governor announced the requirement for all schools to provide in-person learning,” Murillo said. “We are focused on starting our school year on Monday and are ready to welcome students back in our hybrid phase that includes both onsite and remote learning on alternate days.”
Murillo said the school district, is prepared, with smaller average class sizes of nine to 10 students in elementary classrooms on a daily basis, and with many layers of health and safety equipment and procedures in place in all buildings.
“We know most of our students, families and staff are ready to get back to the classroom, and we also have the option for families who choose to learn in our virtual academy,” she said.
