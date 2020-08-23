School officials: Local districts, not state, should make decision

Council Bluffs Community Schools originally planned to have students do remote learning on Mondays so teachers could have the day for planning and professional development. The district was forced to change its plan and have in-person classes on Mondays.

LoriAnn Brougham, president of the Lewis Central Education Association, also thought the decision should have been left to local districts.

“I do believe that school boards/districts should have control of whether they provide in-person or remote learning for students, because each county has different numbers of positive cases,” she said. “It is inappropriate to make a decision for all districts in the state when there are such vast differences between areas of the state.

“I will say, however, that my district is doing a great job of putting as many safety protocols in place as possible, and we are ready to do anything we can to keep our students and staff safe,” Brougham said. “It is a fluid situation, and great flexibility is needed on all sides. It is disappointing we are not seeing that flexibility at the state level.”

Lewis Central is requiring all staff and students to wear face coverings and practice social distancing as they are able, Knost said.